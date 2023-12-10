Is Solar Energy a Good Investment for Your Property?

Solar is a clean, renewable source of electricity that promotes local job growth and supports energy independence. Going solar helps the world meet important goals to get more renewable energy on the grid. Solar electricity is reliable, noiseless, and adds value to a property without increasing taxes. However, it can be confusing, and with various claims made by unreliable sources, it can be hard to know what the facts are about solar.

There are plenty of great reasons to go solar, whether it’s for reducing carbon footprint or saving money on electric bills, but can you go solar? If you have been thinking of solar you probably know you need to own your property to install a solar energy system. Beyond that, making sure you have a quality roof or enough land space that gets adequate sun exposure will bring the greatest return on your investment.

Solar is an investment that, once paid off, can yield returns for years. The electric bill that you pay each month doesn’t make for a good investment opportunity. Especially as the cost of electricity continues to rise, bringing you inconsistent bills from month to month. As soon as a solar system is turned on, it cuts down on utility bills, saving you money and giving you independence from the utility provider.

The initial cost of solar can feel intimidating, so it’s important to know your options. A trusted solar installer will help walk you through what options are available. Incentives and rebates are a great place to start. Everyone is eligible for the 30 percent federal tax credit, and you may have even heard about it as it was part of the Inflation Reduction Act. However, there are more incentives that you might qualify for from your city or utility provider.

Unfortunately, the availability and permanence of incentives are not certain. As we go into a big election year in 2024, it’s uncertain whether the 30 percent federal tax credit will stick around. And with a new year, local incentives are changing, some lowering budgets, and others cutting funding completely. In addition to this, some areas deal with electrical grid congestion. This happens when more people want to go solar than the grid can accommodate. These grid spots and incentives work on a first-come-first-served basis which is why if you want to ensure savings on a solar array, it is vital that you act quickly.

Immediate savings on a solar array are a great starting point, but the long term effect of going solar is something to be proud of. While many projects don’t have much of an effect on a property, solar energy increases the value of a home. Businesses that go solar get to cut down on operating costs and have predictable energy savings for decades. It is almost immeasurable how important it is to cut down on fossil fuel reliance, which affects not only your local community but the entire world.

As long as the sun keeps rising, solar energy will continue to be a reliable, cleaner source of energy.

A Trusted Name in Minnesota Solar Energy

After years of service, All Energy Solar has made a name for itself as one of the top solar installers not only in Minnesota but nationwide. All Energy Solar makes switching to solar energy easy for property owners of all kinds — residential, commercial, agricultural, municipal, and more. Our industry experience allows us to confidently handle every aspect of the solar process. From initial energy analysis and concepts, engineering and design, construction, and ongoing customer support, our team prides itself on being experts in all aspects of our field.

Solar can often be confusing and come with a lot of questions, which is why we are here to help! All Energy Solar offers various resources to help you on your solar journey. From various local events with solar experts to a variety of online resources, we are dedicated to helping you make a decision that will best fit your energy needs.

