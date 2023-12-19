Kick Fossil Fuels to the Curb in 2024

More than ever before, action is required to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. Thankfully, with rapidly increasing technological advancements, electric vehicles (EVs) significantly reduce overall gas consumption. But did you know you can reduce your carbon footprint and increase your savings even more?

With growing popularity, it’s clear that the future of driving includes electric vehicles. Minnesota state policies are friendly to EVs, and more Minnesotans choose them daily. But charging these fuel-saving cars can be even more beneficial to both the planet and your wallet by using solar energy to keep them powered up and ready to go.

Thanks to solar energy, you can have even more peace of mind, knowing you are using renewable energy to get around and saving money on your electricity bill. Solar allows you to charge your car during the day thanks to the sunshine. With extra reliability, you can be sure your car can go when you need it to. Even after the sun goes down, you can charge your car with a solar battery storage system, which collects excess energy from peak production hours during the day and stores it until you are ready to fuel up at night.

With an experienced solar installer, systems are tailored to your specific needs. Whether you want to have just enough solar for your EV or add to an existing system to account for the increased energy consumption, plenty of options are available. An expert installer will be able to look at several different factors to determine the proper amount of solar panels for your specific needs.

Having a big push for environmental change has brought more rebates and incentives that you can take advantage of for going solar and using electric vehicles. A federal tax credit is available for solar panels that starts at 30 percent for residential installations and can climb as high as 70 percent under certain circumstances for commercial projects. When an EV charging station or batteries are included with the solar panels, they also qualify for the federal tax credit.

Additionally, there are federal tax incentives of up to $7,500 for a personal EV and up to $40,000 for businesses adopting EV fleets. These are just a few of the incentives and policies that make integrating solar and EV charging into homes and businesses easier. These can reduce your out-of-pocket costs on your solar with an EV charging system, making it an excellent choice for many people.

A Trusted Name in Minnesota Solar Energy

After years of service, All Energy Solar has made a name for itself as one of the top solar installers not only in Minnesota but nationwide. All Energy Solar makes switching to solar energy easy for property owners of all kinds — residential, commercial, agricultural, municipal, and more. Our industry experience allows us to handle every aspect of the solar process confidently. From initial energy analysis and concepts, engineering and design, construction, and ongoing customer support, our team prides itself on being experts in all aspects of our field.

Solar can often be confusing and come with many questions, which is why we are here to help! All Energy Solar offers various resources to help you on your solar journey. From different local events with solar experts to various online resources, we are dedicated to helping you make a decision that will best fit your energy needs.

Say Goodbye to renting your power from the utility company. Get a free solar consultation from All Energy Solar.