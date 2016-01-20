Ordway Center for the Performing Arts generously supports MinnPost's Arts & Culture coverage. Learn why.
New State Fair Foods 2017: The meta review
By MinnPost staff | 04:00 pm
Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair
Giant egg roll on a stick, pizzarito, or both?
To save you time as you battle crowds and weigh your culinary options at the Minnesota State Fair, MinnPost compiled a roundup of what Twin Cities food critics thought of this year’s newest, greasiest and most original fair fare, based on news stories and tweets.
Here’s what Heavy Table, the Star Tribune’s Rick Nelson, City Pages, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine and WCCO’s Jason DeRusha thought:
(Please note, these are MinnPosters’ interpretations of stories and tweets, which weren’t always a straight thumbs-up or thumbs-down.)
|Food
|Heavy Table
|Star Tribune
|City Pages
|Mpls.St.Paul
|Jason DeRusha
|Slow-Roasted Pork Mole Tamale — Tejas Express
|Positive
|Positive
|Positive
|Positive
|Positive
|Giant Egg Roll on a Stick — Que Viet
|Positive
|Neutral
|Positive
|Positive
|Positive
|Sonora Sausage — Sausage Sister and Me
|Positive
|Positive
|Positive
|Neutral
|Breakfast Bake — Wild Bill's
|Positive
|Positive
|Mixed
|Positive
|Pie’n the Sky Malt — Dairy Goodness Bar in the Dairy Building
|Mixed
|Positive
|Positive
|Neutral
|Positive
|Garlic Cream Cheese Wontons — Que Viet
|Positive
|Neutral
|Positive
|Pecan Marble Sundae — Bridgemans
|Positive
|Positive
|Duck Bacon Wontons — Giggles
|Positive
|Positive
|Negative
|Positive
|Positive
|Vietnamese Iced Cold Press Coffee — Que Viet
|Positive
|Positive
|S'moresas — Hot Indian Foods
|Positive
|Positive
|Positive
|Flavored Cheese Curds — Miller’s
|Negative
|Mixed
|Positive
|Positive
|Bacon Fluffernutter — The Sandwich Shop
|Positive
|Negative
|Positive
|Positive
|Deviation Stout Steak Taco Naan — San Felipe Tacos
|Positive
|Positive
|Mixed
|Neutral
|S'More Fun Ice Cream — Izzy's
|Positive
|Positive
|Swing Dancer Sandwich — Hideaway Speakeasy
|Positive
|Positive
|Mixed
|Italian Bomba Sandwich — Mancini’s
|Positive
|Positive
|Negative
|Positive
|Positive
|Waffle Cone — Waffle Cones
|Negative
|Positive
|Chocolate Popover with Peanut Butter Spread — LuLu’s Public House
|Negative
|Positive
|Positive
|Negative
|Triple Truffle Trotters — Blue Barn
|Positive
|Negative
|Positive
|Positive
|Sweet Corn Blueberry Eclair — Farmers Union
|Negative
|Positive
|Positive
|Neutral
|Hill Country Beef Pocket
|Positive
|Neutral
|Dill Pickle Beer — Giggles
|Positive
|Mixed
|Positive
|Positive
|Solar Honey Swirl Ice Cream — Minnesota Honey Producers Association
|Positive
|Chili Maple Bacon Donut — Farmers Union
|Positive
|Neutral
|Triple Truffle Trotters — The Blue Barn
|Mixed
|Positive
|Negative
|Positive
|Pizzarito — Green Mill
|Positive
|Positive
|Negative
|Positive
|Maple Cream Nitro Cold Press Coffee — Farmers Union
|Negative
|Neutral
|Positive
|Positive
|Strawberry Bubble Tea — Que Viet
|Positive
|Double Dose of Pork Belly — RC's BBQ
|Positive
|Neutral
|Positive
|Positive
|Positive
|S'mores Ice Cream — Hamline Church Dining Hall
|Positive
|Positive
|Cranberry Wild Rice Meatballs — Hamline Church Dining Hall
|Neutral
|Positive
|Positive
|Spicy Thai Noodles — Oodles of Noodles
|Positive
|Neutral
|Negative
|Positive
|Brown Ale and Onion-Gouda Pie — Sarah's Tipsy Pies
|Negative
|Positive
|Negative
|Neutral
|Bowl o’ Dough — Blue Moon Dine-In Theater
|Negative
|Neutral
|Mixed
|Neutral
|Fall Guy Breakfast Panini — Hideaway Speakeasy
|Positive
|Negative
|Neutral
|Breakfast Buddy Bowl — Lulu's Public House
|Positive
|Negative
|Neutral
|Hefeweizen Gelato — Mancini’s al Fresco
|Neutral
|Mini Sconuts — French Meadow Bakery and Cafe
|Mixed
|Negative
|Positive
|Positive
|Cherry Bombs — Vegie Fries
|Negative
|Mixed
|Mixed
|Negative
|Polish Corn Dog
|Neutral
|Positive
|Thai Rolled Ice Cream — Rainbow Ice Cream
|Neutral
|Positive
|Blazin' Deep-fried Green Olives
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Capone's Caprese — Hideaway
|Neutral
|Cheesy Nacho Corn on the Cob — Texas Stakeout
|Negative
|Neutral
|Mixed
|Negative
|Mobster Caviar — Hideaway Speakeasy
|Positive
|Negative
|Negative
|Negative
|Sweeties Churros — Potato Man and Sweety
|Negative
|Mixed
|Mixed
|Neutral
|Bacon Up Pup — Granny’s Kitchen Fudge Puppies
|Negative
|Mixed
|Negative
|Negative
|Swine and Spuds — Swine and Spuds
|Negative
|Negative
|Negative
|Negative
|Honey Puffs (Loukamades) — Dino’s Gyros
|Mixed
|Negative
|Negative
|Neutral
|Negative
|Deep-Fried Avocado — O’Gara’s
|Mixed
|Negative
|Negative
|Negative
|Memphis Totchos — Snack House
|Negative
|Negative
|Negative
|Negative
|Turkey Ribs — Turkey to Go
|Positive