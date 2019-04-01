The ultimate Minnesota cities population-size bracket quiz

How well do you know your Minnesota city sizes? Sure, most Minnesotans know what the biggest cities in our state are, but what about whether Fridley’s bigger than Shakopee? How does Owatonna compare to Austin? Does Brooklyn Park or Brooklyn Center have more people?

Along with much of the rest of the internet, we here at MinnPost were captivated by the U.S. Census Bureau’s March-Madness-style bracket quiz about the populations of U.S. States and major cities. It also got our local angle radars buzzing, and so here we present the ultimate Minnesota city population bracket quiz.

Below, Minnesota’s top sixty-four most populous cities are squared off in a single elimination tournament. For each pairing, click or tap on the city that you think has the highest population. You’ll see if you’re right or wrong, and the higher population city will advance to the next round.

City populations are taken from the 2017 American Community Survey 5-year estimates. In some cases, the differences in population between two paired cities may not be statistically significant, but since this is mostly in the spirit of fun we encourage you to suspend your statistical disbelief and ignore margins of error.