MinnPost’s annual State Fair new foods roundup roundup

Duck Drummies
Minnesota State Fair
Duck Drummies are wings coated in a batter and seasoning blend, deep-fried and served with Giggles’ tequila lime dipping sauce.

On opening day of the Minnesota State Fair Thursday, foodies from Twin Cities news publications fanned out to review this year’s new fair foods, sacrificing their stomachs so the rest of us don’t have to sample every last fried, sugary mass.

In an effort to help you decide what to try and what to skip, MinnPost has compiled a meta-review of major State Fair food reviews, including takes from the Star Tribune, City Pages, the Pioneer Press and Mpls.St. Paul Magazine.

Clear winners this year were the duck drummies from Giggles’ Campfire Grill, the Lavender Lemonade from the Farmers Union and the No Bologna Coney from Mancini's al Fresco. Less unanimously popular among these reviewers were the Joey Mary, an iced coffee slushie from fair newcomer Brim and the Carolina pit-smoked brisket taco from Shanghaied Henry’s.

(Note, these are MinnPost’s interpretation of reviews, which weren’t always a straight thumbs-up or thumbs-down. When there were multiple reviewers, we tried to average opinions.)

FoodVendorStar TribuneCity PagesPioneer PressMpls.St.Paul
Duck DrummiesGiggles' Campfire GrillPositivePositivePositivePositive
Lavender LemonadeFarmers Union Coffee ShopPositivePositivePositivePositive
No Bologna ConeyMancini's al FrescoPositivePositivePositivePositive
Nordic Waffles Al PastorNordic WafflesPositivePositivePositiveNeutral
Snow Cap Mini Waffle SundaeHamline Church Dining HallPositivePositivePositivePositive
Shrimp & Grits FrittersFunky GritsPositivePositivePositivePositive
The Hot HenRC's BBQPositiveNegativePositivePositive
Feta BitesDino's GyrosPositivePositivePositiveNegative
Cuban Fusion FajitaJuanita's FajitasNeutralPositivePositivePositive
Turkish PizzaBlue Moon Dine-In TheaterNeutralPositivePositivePositive
Jamm'in Brisket Grilled CheeseRC's BBQPositiveNeutralNeutralPositive
Bada Bing SandwichThe Sandwich ShopPositivePositiveNeutralNegative
Blueberry Key Lime PieFarmers Union Coffee ShopPositiveNeutralPositiveNeutral
Boozy Berries & 'Barb TrifleThe Hideaway SpeakeasyPositivePositiveNegativeNegative
Carnitas Taco ConeSan Felipe TacosNeutralNeutralPositivePositive
Halo ConeRainbow Ice CreamNeutralPositiveNeutralPositive
Irish Whiskey Boneless WingsO'Gara's at the FairNeutralNegativePositivePositive
Peaches n' Cream NachosBridgeman's Ice CreamNeutralPositivePositiveNeutral
Stuffed Cabbage RolliPierogiPositiveNegativeNeutralPositive
Tipsy's Pecan TartSara's Tipsy PiesPositiveNegativePositiveNegative
Warm Cheesecake TartLulu's Public HouseNeutralNeutralPositivePositive
Cheesy Sriracha Funnel Cake BitesFunnel CakesNegativeNegativePositivePositive
Lamb T-Bone ChopsHoly LandNeutralPositivePositiveNegative
Nordic Waffles Pebbles & Bam BamNordic WafflesPositivePositiveNegativeNeutral
Deep-Fried Dilly DogSwine & SpudsNeutralPositivePositive
Grilled Sota SandwichBrimPositiveNeutralNeutralNeutral
TailspinThe HangarNegativeNegativeNeutralPositive
Breakfast Potato SkinThe Blue BarnNeutralNegativeNegativePositive
Mini Donut LatteThe Anchor Coffee HouseNeutralNeutralPositiveNeutral
Carolina Pit-Smoked Brisket TacoShanghaied Henri'sNegativeNegativeNeutralNeutral
Joey MaryBrimNeutralNegativeNegative

