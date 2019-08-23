MinnPost’s annual State Fair new foods roundup roundup

On opening day of the Minnesota State Fair Thursday, foodies from Twin Cities news publications fanned out to review this year’s new fair foods, sacrificing their stomachs so the rest of us don’t have to sample every last fried, sugary mass.

In an effort to help you decide what to try and what to skip, MinnPost has compiled a meta-review of major State Fair food reviews, including takes from the Star Tribune, City Pages, the Pioneer Press and Mpls.St. Paul Magazine.

Clear winners this year were the duck drummies from Giggles’ Campfire Grill, the Lavender Lemonade from the Farmers Union and the No Bologna Coney from Mancini's al Fresco. Less unanimously popular among these reviewers were the Joey Mary, an iced coffee slushie from fair newcomer Brim and the Carolina pit-smoked brisket taco from Shanghaied Henry’s.

(Note, these are MinnPost’s interpretation of reviews, which weren’t always a straight thumbs-up or thumbs-down. When there were multiple reviewers, we tried to average opinions.)