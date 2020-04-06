Nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism. Supported by readers.

Signs of life in Minneapolis: a photo essay

Stay-home weekend No. 2 came with new fatalities and rising cases of COVID-19 across Minnesota and the United States, which has led to a record unemployment rate and benefits requests, and more small businesses struggling to survive. There were also signs of life in shuttered storefronts and elsewhere across Minneapolis Saturday and Sunday, with many small business owners keeping a stiff upper lip for their bricks-and-mortar customers via store windows.

More stark and haunting, however, are the storefronts you won’t see here, the ones that remain dark, dusty, and all but abandoned, their owners too heartbroken to even hang a note of goodbye or “We’re all in this together” or “See you soon” to customers.

MinnPost tooled the pandemic-stunned streets of Minneapolis over the weekend, looking for signs of life during a pandemic that has brought so much death, fear, and despair:

Masked Metro Transit bus driver John Morris drove the 21A down Lake Street Saturday.
MinnPost photo by Jim Walsh
Lake Harriet, south Minneapolis.
MinnPost photo by Jim Walsh
Saturday evening at Chicago Lake Liquors, south Minneapolis.
MinnPost photo by Jim Walsh
“E.T. Stay Home”: Parkway Theater, south Minneapolis.
MinnPost photo by Jim Walsh
“We’ve always been in this together”: Ingebretsen’s Meats, south Minneapolis.
MinnPost photo by Jim Walsh
“Stay healthy, stay safe”: Cowles Center For Dance & The Performing Arts, downtown.
MinnPost photo by Jim Walsh
“Stay home Stop the spread Save lives”: Target Field, downtown.
MinnPost photo by Jim Walsh
“No Public Masses This Weekend”: Incarnation church, south Minneapolis.
MinnPost photo by Jim Walsh
Edina Tire & Auto, Edina.
MinnPost photo by Jim Walsh
Broders’ Cucina Italiana, south Minneapolis.
MinnPost photo by Jim Walsh
Eye of Horus Metaphysical, Uptown.
MinnPost photo by Jim Walsh
Mount Olivet Church, south Minneapolis.
MinnPost photo by Jim Walsh
Masked Easter bear, Edina.
MinnPost photo by Jim Walsh
The Fillmore, downtown Minneapolis.
MinnPost photo by Jim Walsh
Déjà Vu, downtown Minneapolis.
MinnPost photo by Jim Walsh
Joyeria Ecuador, south Minneapolis.
MinnPost photo by Jim Walsh
Norwegian Lutheran Church, south Minneapolis.
MinnPost photo by Jim Walsh
“Yes, we’re open!”: Farmstead Bike Shop and owner Greg Neis, south Minneapolis.
MinnPost photo by Jim Walsh
In The Heart of the Beast, south Minneapolis.
MinnPost photo by Jim Walsh
“We will get by, we will survive”: The Cabooze, south Minneapolis.
MinnPost photo by Jim Walsh
