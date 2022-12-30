The top photographs on MinnPost in 2022

Politics and public policy are always a focus at MinnPost and 2022 was no exception. Early in the year, the new district maps were unveiled, followed by party conventions, primary elections, special elections and, finally, the November 8 general election. Other topics that captured our attention included the war in Ukraine, the MPS teachers’ strike, and the launch of the Minnesota Aurora.

•

Despite some calls for sweeping changes, the special five-judge panel overseeing the redistricting process went small when it redrew lines for Minnesota 201 legislative districts and eight congressional districts.

•

A two-minute presentation by an advocate for people living with disabilities, Kurt Rutzen, delivered in a way that lawmakers could not, made it clear why not having enough long-term care workers — especially those doing in-home care — is a special situation.

•

Minnesota is home to some 17,000 Ukrainian Americans, many who have family and friends still in their native country, which in the midst of a bloody invasion from Russia, dictated by Russian President Vladimir Putin. For them, the invasion is at the forefront of their hearts and minds.

•

Article continues after advertisement

Emergency daycare, complex talks about labor, and concern for how long the strike will last were just about universal for MPS families. Some parents brought children to picket with teachers, while others questioned the strike.

•

COVID-19 cases were again on the rise in Minnesota in May. The state reported more than 2,000 new cases per day in the first few days of the month, up from about 1,300 per day the previous week.

•

It is the political dilemma of partisan politics in Minnesota and nationally: To win endorsements and primary elections, candidates have to tack toward their party bases — conservative for Republicans and progressive for members of the DFL. Then, if successful, the same candidates have to try to appeal to moderate voters who usually decide who wins in November.

•

The Minnesota Aurora football club said it sold all 5,600 available tickets for the May opener, and 5,219 came out on a chilly, overcast night with a threat of rain.

•

Is abortion access settled law in Minnesota? This MinnPost guide to abortion law in Minnesota has you covered.

•

David Tomassoni, a Chisholm native who played professional hockey in Italy before serving three decades at the State Capitol representing the interests of the Iron Range, died on August 11.

•

While the Iron Range has been DFL territory, GOP legislative hopefuls need only look to strong showings for Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber to know the region is truly up for grabs.

•

MinnPost sent reporters to polling places around the Twin Cities to talk about what brought voters out to cast ballots — and who they voted for.

•

Tim Walz, a former congressman from the state’s southern-most district, defeated GOP nominee Scott Jensen, a maverick state senator and family physician who became a pandemic questioner with a national following.

•

A MinnPost analysis of Election Day’s vote showed that Rep. Angie Craig outperformed GOP candidate Tyler Kistner in Dakota County, running well ahead of him in Eagan, Apple Valley and Burnsville, while trailing her Republican challenger, but not by much, in Lakeville.