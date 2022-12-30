Nonprofit, independent journalism. Supported by readers.

The top photographs on MinnPost in 2022

Politics and public policy are always a focus at MinnPost and 2022 was no exception.

By  | Creative Director
Gov. Tim Walz celebrating with attendees at the DFL Party gathering in St. Paul.
MinnPost photo by Craig Lassig

Politics and public policy are always a focus at MinnPost and 2022 was no exception. Early in the year, the new district maps were unveiled, followed by party conventions, primary elections, special elections and, finally, the November 8 general election. Other topics that captured our attention included the war in Ukraine, the MPS teachers’ strike, and the launch of the Minnesota Aurora.

State Rep. Ginny Klevorn
MinnPost photo by Tom Olmscheid
State Rep. Ginny Klevorn studying the new maps at her desk on the Minnesota House floor.
Despite some calls for sweeping changes, the special five-judge panel overseeing the redistricting process went small when it redrew lines for Minnesota 201 legislative districts and eight congressional districts.

Kurt Rutzen
MinnPost photo by Peter Callaghan
Kurt Rutzen, speaking at a February press conference: “We are in dire, dire need of staff. You guys, if we don’t care, let’s say as a state: ‘We don’t care about those people. Let’s let them go, let ’em die.’”
A two-minute presentation by an advocate for people living with disabilities, Kurt Rutzen, delivered in a way that lawmakers could not, made it clear why not having enough long-term care workers — especially those doing in-home care — is a special situation.

MinnPost photo by Craig Lassig
Supporters of Ukraine standing during the service at St. Constantine Ukrainian Catholic Church.
Minnesota is home to some 17,000 Ukrainian Americans, many who have family and friends still in their native country, which in the midst of a bloody invasion from Russia, dictated by Russian President Vladimir Putin. For them, the invasion is at the forefront of their hearts and minds.

MinnPost photo by Craig Lassig
Teachers and supporters march from the MPS Nutrition Center to the John B. Davis Education Service Center during a rally on the first day of the teachers’ strike.
Emergency daycare, complex talks about labor, and concern for how long the strike will last were just about universal for MPS families. Some parents brought children to picket with teachers, while others questioned the strike.

MinnPost photo by Greta Kaul
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and Gov. Tim Walz shown waiting to receive their second COVID-19 booster shots at Corner Drug in St. Paul.
COVID-19 cases were again on the rise in Minnesota in May. The state reported more than 2,000 new cases per day in the first few days of the month, up from about 1,300 per day the previous week.

MinnPost photo by Bill Kelley
A supporter of Mike Murphy shown at the 2022 Minnesota Republican Convention wearing a “Make Minnesota Florida” shirt.
It is the political dilemma of partisan politics in Minnesota and nationally: To win endorsements and primary elections, candidates have to tack toward their party bases — conservative for Republicans and progressive for members of the DFL. Then, if successful, the same candidates have to try to appeal to moderate voters who usually decide who wins in November.

The Minnesota Aurora said it sold all 5,600 available tickets for the opener, and 5,219 came out on a chilly, overcast night with a threat of rain.
MinnPost photo by Bill Kelley
Aurora plays in the fledgling USL W League, a 44-club amateur circuit that hopes to feed players to the professional National Women’s Soccer League.
The Minnesota Aurora football club said it sold all 5,600 available tickets for the May opener, and 5,219 came out on a chilly, overcast night with a threat of rain.

MinnPost photo by Tom Olmscheid
Attendees of an abortion rights protest marching to the Minnesota State Capitol on July 17, 2022.
Is abortion access settled law in Minnesota? This MinnPost guide to abortion law in Minnesota has you covered.

MinnPost photo by Tom Olmscheid
State Sen. David Tomassoni, center, watched as Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation on March 30, 2022, that would provide $20 million in grants for ALS research and $5 million for ALS caregiving.
David Tomassoni, a Chisholm native who played professional hockey in Italy before serving three decades at the State Capitol representing the interests of the Iron Range, died on August 11.

state Rep. Dave Lislegard and Duke
MinnPost photo by Walker Orenstein
State Rep. Dave Lislegard hopes to finish stronger than his daughter’s dog Duke, who came in second in a two-dog heat in a Biwabik dachshund race.
While the Iron Range has been DFL territory, GOP legislative hopefuls need only look to strong showings for Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber to know the region is truly up for grabs.

Carl Eller
MinnPost photo by Ava Kian
Former Minnesota Viking Carl Eller voted for Gov. Tim Walz at North Minneapolis Lincoln Junior High School on November 8.
MinnPost sent reporters to polling places around the Twin Cities to talk about what brought voters out to cast ballots — and who they voted for.

MinnPost photo by Tony Nelson
Scott Jensen speaking to members of the press at the Republican Party gathering in St. Louis Park on election night.
Tim Walz, a former congressman from the state’s southern-most district, defeated GOP nominee Scott Jensen, a maverick state senator and family physician who became a pandemic questioner with a national following.

Rep. Angie Craig speaking to members of the press at her election night gathering in Savage.
MinnPost photo by Evan Frost
Rep. Angie Craig speaking to members of the press at her election night gathering in Savage.
A MinnPost analysis of Election Day’s vote showed that Rep. Angie Craig outperformed GOP candidate Tyler Kistner in Dakota County, running well ahead of him in Eagan, Apple Valley and Burnsville, while trailing her Republican challenger, but not by much, in Lakeville.