The top photographs on MinnPost in 2023



It may come as a surprise, but there was news in 2023 besides a certain flag getting redesigned: There was a “bonkers” legislative session, municipal elections, drama in D.C. and more.

•

DFL Gov. Tim Walz was sworn in for a second term on Monday, Jan. 2.

•

“I love wintertime biking when it comes down to it,” said Zack Mensinger, co-chair of the Saint Paul Bicycle Coalition. “If you don’t get out — to do biking, or cross-country skiing, or whatever activity you do … you don’t experience that full experience of winter.”

•

The House voted along party lines to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-5th District, from a panel with jurisdiction on foreign affairs, approving a GOP resolution that accused the Somalia-born lawmaker of antisemitic remarks.

•

Tuesday, Feb. 21, a group of at least 30 neighbors, Indigenous rights activists and environmentalists opened the fence, lit a sacred fire and pitched a dozen tents. They planned to occupy the site, hoping their presence would block the city from razing the Roof Depot property.

•

A little more than 60% of Ward 12’s DFL delegates voted to endorse Aurin Chowdhury, who currently works as a policy aide to another member of the council’s liberal wing (Chavez). Chowdhury hopes to use her connections to both DFL party leaders and to the local socialists chapter to her advantage.

•

The mighty Mississippi often gets overlooked. It’s something we pass over on a highway or a street, but often isn’t used as a place for recreation and rejuvenation.

•

If a city crew repairs the street in front of your house, is it fair for the city to ask you and your neighbors to pay for the work? That’s an old question in St. Paul — one that’s gotten the city into legal trouble…

•

The St. Paul Saints retired Darryl Strawberry’s No. 17 he wore in 1996. At the same time the Saints honored original owners Marv Goldklang, Mike Veeck, Bill Murray and Van Schley, who sold the club earlier this year.

•

Some Minnesota DFLers, who are all loyal to President Joe Biden, are privately fuming at Rep. Dean Phillips’ run for the presidency. But publicly, there’s a “let Dean be Dean” attitude about the centrist Democrat’s attack on his party’s leader.

•

The west side of Minnehaha Avenue at 38th Street has to be Minneapolis’ most idiosyncratic row of shops. Most Sundays and a few interspersed weekdays, that’s where you’ll find Jimmy Lonetti plying his trade: fixing, restoring and selling leather baseball mitts.

•

Andrea Jenkins, the incumbent council president, held off a fierce challenge from her left to win reelection. Despite losing the DFL endorsement to Soren Stevenson last spring, Jenkins rallied to hold her Ward 8 seat by just 38 votes in the ranked-choice election after second-choice preferences from two other candidates in the race were added to the totals.

•

For 70 minutes, five justices of the Minnesota Supreme Court listened to legal reasons why they should bar Donald Trump from the 2024 state presidential preference primary and why they should not.

•

It’s the little things we take for granted. It’s taking a walk, looking at the trees … letting the warmth of the sun beam down on our face. It’s those little things that Marvin Haynes said he looks forward to most. After, of course, seeing his mother for the first time in several years. He had not seen freedom for the past 19 years.