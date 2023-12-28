Nonprofit, independent journalism. Supported by readers.

Donate
Topics
Arts & Culture

The top photographs on MinnPost in 2023

Here are some of the highlights of the year in images featuring pot holes in St. Paul, the mighty Mississippi, winter biking and Bill Murray.

By  | Creative Director


It may come as a surprise, but there was news in 2023 besides a certain flag getting redesigned: There was a “bonkers” legislative session, municipal elections, drama in D.C. and more.

Gov. Tim Walz speaking during his inauguration ceremony on Monday.
MinnPost photo by Tom Olmscheid
Gov. Tim Walz speaking during his inauguration ceremony on Monday.
DFL Gov. Tim Walz was sworn in for a second term on Monday, Jan. 2.

A view of downtown St. Paul from Indian Mounds Regional Park.
Courtesy of Zack Mensinger
A view of downtown St. Paul from Indian Mounds Regional Park.
“I love wintertime biking when it comes down to it,” said Zack Mensinger, co-chair of the Saint Paul Bicycle Coalition. “If you don’t get out — to do biking, or cross-country skiing, or whatever activity you do … you don’t experience that full experience of winter.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar walking to her office after being ousted by the Republican-lead House of Representatives to serve on the Foreign Affairs Committee.
REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Rep. Ilhan Omar walking to her office after being ousted by the Republican-lead House of Representatives to serve on the Foreign Affairs Committee.
The House voted along party lines to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-5th District, from a panel with jurisdiction on foreign affairs, approving a GOP resolution that accused the Somalia-born lawmaker of antisemitic remarks.

Article continues after advertisement

Rachel Thunder, a leader in the American Indian Movement
MinnPost photo by Kyle Stokes
Rachel Thunder, a leader in the American Indian Movement
Tuesday, Feb. 21, a group of at least 30 neighbors, Indigenous rights activists and environmentalists opened the fence, lit a sacred fire and pitched a dozen tents. They planned to occupy the site, hoping their presence would block the city from razing the Roof Depot property.

Aurin Chowdhury, left, in brown blazer, cheers with supporters after delegates at the Minneapolis DFL's Ward 12 convention voted to endorse Chowdhury in her race for an open city council seat on Saturday, April 30.
MinnPost photo by Kyle Stokes
Aurin Chowdhury, left, in brown blazer, cheers with supporters after delegates at the Minneapolis DFL's Ward 12 convention voted to endorse Chowdhury in her race for an open city council seat on Saturday, April 30, 2023.
A little more than 60% of Ward 12’s DFL delegates voted to endorse Aurin Chowdhury, who currently works as a policy aide to another member of the council’s liberal wing (Chavez). Chowdhury hopes to use her connections to both DFL party leaders and to the local socialists chapter to her advantage.

Mississippi River kayaking
MinnPost photo by Sheila Regan
The mighty Mississippi often gets overlooked. It’s something we pass over on a highway or a street, but often isn’t used as a place for recreation and rejuvenation.

A series of potholes between Summit and Grand Avenues on Syndicate Street in St. Paul.
MinnPost photo by Corey Anderson
If a city crew repairs the street in front of your house, is it fair for the city to ask you and your neighbors to pay for the work? That’s an old question in St. Paul — one that’s gotten the city into legal trouble…

St. Paul Saints original co-owner Bill Murray shown during the retirement of Darryl Strawberry's #17 on Saturday.
MinnPost photo by Craig Lassig
St. Paul Saints original co-owner Bill Murray shown during the retirement of Darryl Strawberry’s #17.
The St. Paul Saints retired Darryl Strawberry’s No. 17 he wore in 1996. At the same time the Saints honored original owners Marv Goldklang, Mike Veeck, Bill Murray and Van Schley, who sold the club earlier this year.

Rep. Dean Phillips on Friday officially kicked off his presidential bid in Concord, New Hampshire.
REUTERS/Reba Saldanha
Rep. Dean Phillips officially kicked off his presidential bid in Concord, New Hampshire.
Some Minnesota DFLers, who are all loyal to President Joe Biden, are privately fuming at Rep. Dean Phillips’ run for the presidency. But publicly, there’s a “let Dean be Dean” attitude about the centrist Democrat’s attack on his party’s leader.

William, a customer who popped over to D&J Glove Repair last Sunday from the folk dance center next door, recently bought a first-base mitt for an entrepreneurial baseball project.
MinnPost photo by Bill Lindeke
William, a customer who popped over to D&J Glove Repair last Sunday from the folk dance center next door, recently bought a first-base mitt for an entrepreneurial baseball project.
The west side of Minnehaha Avenue at 38th Street has to be Minneapolis’ most idiosyncratic row of shops. Most Sundays and a few interspersed weekdays, that’s where you’ll find Jimmy Lonetti plying his trade: fixing, restoring and selling leather baseball mitts.

Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins speaking to supporters at her 2023 election night gathering.
MinnPost photo by Craig Lassig
Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins speaking to supporters at her 2023 election night gathering.
Andrea Jenkins, the incumbent council president, held off a fierce challenge from her left to win reelection. Despite losing the DFL endorsement to Soren Stevenson last spring, Jenkins rallied to hold her Ward 8 seat by just 38 votes in the ranked-choice election after second-choice preferences from two other candidates in the race were added to the totals.

Chief Justice Natalie Hudson
Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune/Pool
Chief Justice Natalie Hudson: “Let’s say we agree with [Ronald Fein] that Section 3 is self-executing and we do have the authority under the relevant statute to keep Mr. Trump’s name off the ballot. Should we?”
For 70 minutes, five justices of the Minnesota Supreme Court listened to legal reasons why they should bar Donald Trump from the 2024 state presidential preference primary and why they should not.

Article continues after advertisement

Marvin Haynes
MinnPost photo by Harry Colbert, Jr.
Marvin Haynes
It’s the little things we take for granted. It’s taking a walk, looking at the trees … letting the warmth of the sun beam down on our face. It’s those little things that Marvin Haynes said he looks forward to most. After, of course, seeing his mother for the first time in several years. He had not seen freedom for the past 19 years.