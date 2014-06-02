Artscape is made possible by support from more than 150 individual donors. Join them by making a donation today.
Stanislaw Skrowaczewski — 'the legend' and the legacy
You never think the last time you see someone will be the final time. We last saw Stanislaw Skrowaczewski conduct the Minnesota Orchestra on Oct. 14, 2016. Crossing the stage toward the podium, he looked bent and a bit unsteady, his white shock of hair leading the way. He was 7 years shy of 100 years old.
Then he stepped onto the platform, picked up the baton and became Zeus holding a thunderbolt. He conducted the entire Bruckner Eight – all 90 minutes and 10 million notes – without a score. The music was in his head and hands, his glances and gestures toward the musicians who knew him better than any, the musicians of the Minnesota Orchestra.
They had a long relationship, the musicians and the maestro: 56 years. It began in 1959, when Skrowaczewski and his wife escaped from communist Poland. At 36, he already had an international career. He took a position as music director of the Minnesota Orchestra, then called the Minneapolis Symphony, and stayed for 19 years.
During his tenure, the orchestra grew from 85 part-time to 95 full-time musicians. Skrowaczewski campaigned hard for a new concert hall, and in 1974, he moved the band from big-as-a-barn Northrop on the University of Minnesota campus to brand-new, acoustically brilliant Orchestra Hall in downtown Minneapolis.
When he stepped down in 1979, he was named conductor laureate and returned every year to lead the orchestra.
Skrowaczewski was principal conductor of England’s Hallé Orchestra from 1984-1991 and Japan’s Yomiuri Nippon Symphony from 2007, and a regular guest conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra and a German radio orchestra, yet he continued to call Minnesota home. He was living here on Oct. 1, 2012, when the Minnesota Orchestra musicians were locked out by management in a bitter labor dispute that would last 15 months.
When the musicians decided to hold their own independent concert on Oct. 18, which would have been their 2012-13 season opening night, Skrowaczewski became the first former conductor to side publicly with them, leading a sold-out “LOMoMO and the LEGEND” concert (LOMoMO stood for Locked Out Musicians of the Minnesota Orchestra; the Legend was Skrowaczewski himself) at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
His presence on the podium was a powerful statement. Traditionally, in musician-management disputes, conductors and former conductors are expected to keep quiet. Instead, Skrowaczewski led another musician-organized concert in November 2013.
Seven independent concerts were held in all. Two were conducted by former Minnesota Orchestra music directors Edo de Waart and Eije Oue. Osmo Vänskä led two, one before he resigned and one after. Hugh Wolff, who had led the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra from 1992-2000, conducted a concert.
When the lockout ended and the musicians returned to Orchestra Hall, it was Skrowaczewski who led the homecoming concerts in February 2014. The program included his own orchestration of Bach’s D-minor Toccata and Fugue, the same work performed at Orchestra Hall’s opening concert in 1974. He celebrated his 90th birthday there on Feb. 23 with the world premiere of his newest composition – Skrowaczewski was also a respected composer – and his own arrangement of Bruckner’s Adagio. (Michael Anthony spoke at length with the maestro around this time.)
On Oct. 15-17, 2015, Skrowaczewski led three performances of Schumann’s Cello Concerto and Bruckner’s Symphony No. 7. On Oct. 31, he became the oldest composer-conductor ever to conduct at London’s Royal Festival Hall, leading the London Philharmonic in Bruckner’s Fifth. On Oct. 14 and 15, 2016, he conducted Bruckner’s Eighth – the same symphony he led when he retired as the Minnesota Orchestra’s music director – and matched Leopold Stokowski in age for longevity of conducting performances.
In November, he suffered a stroke and canceled a conducting gig with the Dallas Symphony. (He already had commitments on his 2017 calendar.) He suffered a second stroke earlier this month and died Tuesday morning.
“It is with aching hearts that we share the news that Maestro Stanislaw Skrowaczewski … died earlier today,” the Minnesota Orchestra wrote on Facebook. “He was 93. It is hard to express all that Maestro Skrowaczewski has meant to the Minnesota Orchestra. … We are deeply grateful for more than a half-century of music-making with him.”
A memorial service to celebrate his legacy will be held on Tuesday, March 28, at Orchestra Hall. We’ll share the details as we learn them.
