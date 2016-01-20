Artscape is made possible by support from more than 150 individual donors. Join them by making a donation today.
Four questions with choreographer Morgan Thorson; 'Six Degrees of Separation' at the Ritz
At all three performances of Morgan Thorson’s “Still Life for The Cowles Center” this weekend, the house seats will be empty. The audience will be seated on the stage of the Goodale Theater, where a group of seven dancers will try to kill Thorson’s choreography. The music score will be played live on prepared guitar and electronics by New York-based composer Sxip (Skip) Shirey, whose latest recording is titled “A Bottle of Whiskey and a Handful of Bees.”
A Doris Duke Performing Artist, United States Artist, Guggenheim and McKnight fellow (twice) and two-time Sage Award winner for Outstanding Choreography, Thorson is known for making contemporary experimental dance with big themes. Her work combines movement, light, sound and objects, and she often collaborates with composers and scholars. In 2015, Thorson’s “Still Life,” then a five-hour dance piece, spent the summer at the Weisman, where a rotating cast of 19 dancers performed it three times each week for three months.
“Still Life for The Cowles” will be 90 minutes long, not five hours. Its themes include time, death, loss, extinction and decay. Yet Thorson sees it as an optimistic work. We spoke with her by phone earlier this week, as the snow fell.
MinnPost: Why did you compress your original five-hour piece into 90 minutes?
Morgan Thorson: I wanted to use the inside of the theater as a diorama, so we are looking at dance as an artifact, like in a natural history museum. Maybe this kind of art — live art — is becoming extinct. But it’s really hard to get people to stay for five hours in a theater. In the [Weisman] galleries, people could come and go, and they did.
I wanted to distill some of the ideas we had been working at the Weisman and expand on them, because I felt there was more to say. Part of “Still Life” is that it’s still life. Even in decay, there is change, and there are moments in that change that are quite positive.
Another thing I wanted to do was give the dancers more agency — to leave a progression they have become very accustomed to, and then actually kill the choreography. These are dancers who did the five-hour installation at the Weisman. They have that in their bodies, and they’re making their decisions, spontaneous or not, from a very deep place.
MP: What do you mean by “kill the choreography”?
MT: I’ve always been curious about how the dancers could become part of the decay of the work. The five-hour work was decaying because of endurance and fatigue and stamina. Now [the dancers] are being driven by their own will and desire. It’s a directive, but it changes every time. They get to decide how it’s going to happen. They are working to create action that not only undermines the actual choreography but is a point of departure from it.
I really want to put the dance in their hands. It’s such hard work being a dancer, and I can’t imagine anything more satisfying than to be told that I could reckon with the choreography the way that I want to.
MP: You’ve said that you want your performances to be meaningful to the audience. How would you suggest that an audience member approach this work to find meaning?
MT: One of the things that’s special about the work is you’re very close to the performers. My suggestion, or hope, is that the intimacy between the audience members and the dancers not only creates a point of identification with the people on stage, but also an opportunity to thoroughly witness what they’re going through. And that you’re constantly reminded about this diorama of the theater, and what it means to have everybody on stage, and what it means to have the house empty, and what it means that we’re all on the same plane.
MP: You’ve also said that “dance is my own form of optimism,” and you see this work as hopeful. But there are very dark themes in here. Where is the hope?
MT: First, there are lots of ways in which the ensemble has to work together. There are lots of ways in which the ensemble gets to reject the systems that are controlling them. They get to rebel in a forward-looking way. “Still Life” at the Weisman was the past; “Still Life at The Cowles” is a movement into the future.
In my experience, anytime we go into the body and really sense the body and work toward the embodiment of anything, we come out stronger. Asking the dancers to kill the choreography empowers them to make decisions in the moment. Decisions that fortify them, that manifest their desire, that make them embody their own agency. I think that’s a really positive statement.
Morgan Thorson’s “Still Life for The Cowles Center” will have three performances in the Cowles’ Goodale Theatre: Friday and Saturday (March 17 and 18) at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. FMI and tickets ($25).
This interview has been edited and condensed.
