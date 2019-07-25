O’Shaughnessy’s next season: From Ananya Dance to Arlo Guthrie

“Sutrajaal: Revelations of Gossamer”: A poet bears witness in a new work set against and within the backdrop of increasingly diverse Twin Cities communities.

O’Shaughnessy’s next season features six world and regional premieres, six Women of Substance events, beloved regulars, a play that has been translated into 27 languages (so far) and a co-presentation with the Walker that should fill the O’Shaughnessy’s big auditorium the way “Octavia E. Butler’s Parable of the Sower” did earlier this year.

The 2019-20 season will be the last programmed by O’Shaughnessy director Kathleen Spehar, who has taken a new position in Tallahassee. She set the bar high for future directors, that’s for sure.

Here’s a look at the lineup, a mix of song and dance, story and theater that will make you think and feel. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, July 30, at 10 a.m. online or by phone at 651-690-6700.

September 20-21: Ananya Dance Theatre: “Sutrajaal: Revelations of Gossamer.” A poet bears witness in a new work set against and within the backdrop of increasingly diverse Twin Cities communities. With guest artists Tish Jones and Douglas Ewart.

The two longtime friends, both multiple Grammy winners, will share stories and songs as an acoustic duo.

October 18-19: TU Dance and guest choreographer Gioconda Barbuto. TU’s 16th season fall concert will feature a world premiere by Barbuto, the 2015 McKnight International Choreographer.

October 26: Maureen Fleming: “Wildflowers: A Feminine Genesis.” Fleming’s 2015 O’Shaughnessy date was one of our 25 favorite things of the year. That was butoh; this will be “movement poetry” inspired by William Butler Yeats, featuring live music by Colm Mac Con Iomaire, James Mahon (Afro-Celt Sound System) and Bruce Brubaker.

November 10: Arlo Guthrie: “Alice’s Restaurant: Back by Popular Demand” Tour. Guthrie’s daughter (and Woody’s granddaughter) Sara Lee Guthrie will open the show.

December 6: Katie McMahon’s Celtic Christmas. The original voice of “Riverdance,” McMahon will be joined by her band and the Corda Mor Irish Dancers.

February 14, 2020: Kevin Kling: “The Love Show: Skyway to Heaven.” With help from Marc Anderson, Dan Chouinard, Bradley Greenwald, Prudence Johnson, Simone Perrin, Claudia Schmidt and Dane Stauffer, master storyteller Kling will recast the Twin Cities as a romantic “Venice of the North.”

February 28-29: Shapeshift: “Grey Skies Blue.” Stories of friendship, social justice, sexual identity, family history and betrayal told in hip-hop moves and other dance styles by a collective of 10 dancers.

March 17: LA Theatreworks: “Seven.” A documentary play based on interviews with seven women who brought heroic changes to seven countries, written by seven playwrights, including Carol K. Mack and Anna Deveare Smith. Since its premiere in 2008, it has been translated into 27 languages.

April 7: Maya Beiser, Wendy Whelan, Lucinda Childs and David Lang: “The Day.” A cello virtuoso, the co-artistic director of the New York City Ballet, a minimalist postmodern choreographer and a contemporary composer perform their requiem for 9/11. Co-presented with the Walker.

May 7: Soledad Barrio and Noche Flamenca: “Antigona.” The most authentic flamenco touring company today dances Sophocles’ classic play “Antigone,” a battle between a disenfranchised woman and the authority of the state and its patriarchy.

The picks

Today (Thursday, July 25) through Saturday in north Minneapolis: FLOW Northside Arts Crawl. During this three-day celebration of the arts in north Minneapolis, you’re meant to flow from one site to another. With more than 300 artists at 35 locations along a mile and a half stretch of West Broadway, there’s plenty to see and experience. A few highlights of this year’s crawl: the new Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery; an artist-led tour of the Minneapolis Urban League’s art collection; a puppet show behind Homewood Studios; a music showcase at Freedom Square with Mayor Jacob Frey; Juxtaposition Arts’ new Skateable Art and Performance Plaza; and a mainstage with performances by Mac Irvi, iLLism and more. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. FMI. Free.

Friday at MCAD: Opening reception for “The Many Faces of Cy DeCosse: A Retrospective Exhibition.” DeCosse was born in North Dakota in 1929, raised in Minnesota and graduated from MCAD (then the Minneapolis School of Art) in 1952. His creative and successful 60-year career spans advertising, publishing and photography. When he formed his own company in 1969, its slogan was “Non paga dormire” (It doesn’t pay to sleep). The more than 100 objects in this show chart DeCosse’s ambitions and achievements and his talent for recognizing technological and cultural shifts. Much of the exhibition features his fine art photography. Come for the opening and return on Thursday, Sept. 12 for an artist discussion with the Weisman’s director and chief curator, Lyndel King. Reception 6-9 p.m. Exhibition closes Sept. 22.

Saturday at Midway Contemporary Art: Monster Drawing Rally XI. During three one-hour rounds, more than 30 Twin Cities artists will draw live at tables in the center of the room. As each drawing is completed, it will immediately be for sale – first come, first served – for a flat price of $35. Lurk near a favorite artist or check out the many finished drawings hanging on the walls. Proceeds benefit Midway Contemporary Art. 527 2nd Ave. SE, Minneapolis. 3-7 p.m. Drawing rounds start at 3, 4 and 5. Hot dogs and cash bar. FMI including artist list. Free.

Starts Sunday at the Trylon: “Space Is the Place.” During its summer-long series of space films, the Trylon has featured documentaries, thrillers, action movies and camp classics. And now, one of the earliest Afrofuturist sci-fi films – maybe the earliest. Written by Sun Ra, starring Sun Ra and powered by a Sun Ra soundtrack, this cosmic jazz epic finds Sun Ra back on Earth after 30 years in outer space, trying to convince African-Americans in Oakland to move with him and settle on another planet. FMI including times, tickets ($8) and trailer. Through Tuesday, July 30.

Sunday at the Orpheum: Tony Bennett “I Left My Heart” tour. The man is 92 years old. Can he still sing? Here’s what the Guardian said about a show three weeks ago in London’s Royal Albert Hall: “Advancing years have altered the tone of the singer’s celebrated voice, but not its power, and song references to passing time prove intensely soul-stirring.” We saw Bennett a few years ago in an open-air arena. He was magical. He sold out both nights at Albert Hall; tickets still remain for Sunday’s concert here. FMI and tickets ($74.50-130). Use code HEART to save $20 on tickets in select seating locations. Buy in person at the State Theatre box office and save on fees.