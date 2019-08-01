Schubert Club single tickets now on sale; Powderhorn Art Fair coming up

Single tickets to all Schubert Club 2019-20 concerts are on sale as of 11 a.m. today (Aug. 1), so if you want to grab yours to superstar Joshua Bell, young British phenoms Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Isata Kanneh-Mason, Russian pianist Daniil Triifonov, Israeli pianist David Greilsammer or the incredible six-concert Beethoven series by the Danish String Quartet (to name just a few examples from upcoming Schubert Club series), now would be a good time to click or call 651-224-4222.

Artistic and Executive Director Barry Kempton knew about the Kanneh-Masons long before most people in the states. They’re two of seven gifted musical siblings growing up in a Nottingham suburb. Until recently, Sheku (cello) was best known; he jumped to worldwide fame after playing at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. His first album, “Inspiration,” came out in 2018 on Decca. Isata (piano) is about to make a splash; her first album, “Romance: The Piano Music of Clara Schumann,” also on Decca, drops this month.

The Minnesota Orchestra’s latest Mahler recording, the mighty “Titan” symphony (Mahler’s First), will be released tomorrow (Friday, Aug. 2). This is the fourth album in the orchestra’s ongoing Mahler series with the exacting Swedish label BIS. Its recording of Mahler’s Fifth received a 2018 Grammy nomination. The Sixth and Second (“Resurrection”) have already been recorded and released; the Fourth, Seventh, and Tenth have been recorded for future release. The Ninth will be recorded in June 2020, ending the orchestra’s 2019-20 season. The orchestra recorded Mahler’s First Symphony in March 2018 at Orchestra Hall. No word yet on the Third and the Eighth, but plans are to record all 10 Mahler symphonies.

The Minnesota Orchestra has been in a golden age of recordings since Osmo Vänska became music director in 2003. Along with the Mahlers, it has recorded the complete Sibelius symphonies, the complete Beethoven symphonies, and more, most for BIS. Vänskä has a relationship with BIS that reaches back more than 30 years. Will his successor bring a label to the table?

Lizzo stopped by NPR (which she called MPR, fine with us) earlier this week to give what she called a “tiny, tiny, little-a** desk concert.” It was as joyful and exuberant as you would expect, if you know anything about the former Minneapolitan who’s on a rocket ship to superstardom. It’s also salty. Lizzo didn’t care that she was at NPR. She sang her songs (“Cuz I Love You,” “Truth Hurts” and “Juice”) with all the F-bombs and riffed in between and made everyone in the room – a crowd NPR called “as many people as we’ve ever had at Tiny Desk concert” – laugh and sing along. NPR snarked a bit in its online description, calling “Truth Hurts” a tune “so winning, in spite of its repeated references to the Minnesota Vikings.” And yes, Lizzo played her flute. At the end, she picked up an Emmy (NPR Music won one in 2011) and briefly mimed a tearful acceptance speech.

The Jungle has added one more performance of Josh Tobiessen’s “Stinkers” on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m. Tickets were going fast by Wednesday afternoon. There are very few seats left for the remaining performances, and several are sold out. We liked this play a lot on opening weekend, and as we’ve thought about it after, it has gotten even better. “Stinkers” has a big, good heart and it’s laugh-out-loud funny. The children (both toddlers) are played by puppets, a brilliant idea that works. FMI and tickets ($40-45).

The picks

Tonight (Thursday, Aug. 1) at the St. Paul Conservatory of Music, aka the Summit Center for the Arts and Innovation: The Twin Cities Early Music Festival begins. The sixth year of TCEMF kicks off with a concert of music by Georg Philipp Telemann. With Jacques Ogg on harpsichord and Jaap ter Linden on gamba. 7:30 p.m. Tickets at the door (cash or check only): $20 adult/$10 student/$5 12 and under. View and download the complete schedule.

Saturday at Burnet Fine Art & Advisory: Last chance to see “Teo Nguyen: Waiting Upon the Plains.” If you happen to be out Wayzata way on Saturday, stop by the small but excellent Burnet to see a selection of landscape paintings by Vietnam-born, Minneapolis-based artist Teo Nguyen. We first saw one of his works, “Untitled I,” at the Minnesota Museum of Art when it opened in its new space last November. The serene, spacious photorealistic painting perfectly captured a farm in the rural upper Midwest in winter. On display at Burnet are several of Nguyen’s acrylic-on-vellum works, some in a square format that emphasizes the vast sky and distant horizon. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. FMI. Free. Closes Aug. 3. Coming next Thursday, Aug. 8: “R.J. Kern: The Best of the Best.” More on that next week.

Saturday and Sunday at Powderhorn Park: 28th Annual Powderhorn Art Fair. Powderhorn has always been the laid-back cousin of the Uptown Art Fair. (And remember when the Loring Park Art Fair happened on the same weekend? Oy.) Maybe because it wraps around a lake and there’s plenty of green grass nearby. It’s an art fair meant for strolling, not dodging triple-wide strollers. If you’ve never been or it’s been a while, carve out some time this weekend for a grassroots Minneapolis tradition. And if you have a tie-dye shirt, wear it. The 2019 festival includes more than 200 artists, 20-plus food vendors, a community showcase of 28 local artists, a youth showcase of artists ages 13-18, and – new this year – a wine garden. Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. FMI. Free.

Monday at Crooners: Dave Karr and Sam Miltich Play the Music of Lester Young. Barring a sudden storm or temperature spike, this is a guaranteed beautiful evening in the supper club’s Lakeside Tent. Miltich is a superb guitarist steeped in Django Reinhardt and classic jazz; Karr is a legendary saxophonist and living proof that good things get better with age. According to Miltich’s Sammogram newsletter, bassist Steve Pikal will be there, too. 6-8 p.m. FMI and tickets ($12).