State Fair adds more Food Parades; Schubert Club opens 2020-21 season with Pacifica Quartet

The 2020 Minnesota State Fair was canceled, but it’s still going on.

If you missed the original sold-out State Fair Food Parade, which ran 13 days in August and early September, it will return for two more weekends, Oct. 1-4 and 8-11. This time, you can’t just buy a ticket. You’ll have to register for a lottery and hope for the chance to buy a ticket. Register by (gulp) noon today (Thursday, Sept. 17) and please don’t hate us for the late notice.

If you missed the sold-out, in-person Fine Arts Exhibition, you can watch a free video tour and page through an excellent virtual catalog. You can still buy official 2020 Fair Wear – T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and (for the first time) face masks. The State Fair Online Marketplace, with hundreds of vendors, will remain available through Dec. 31.

A few fun facts from the first Food Parade:

19,000 vehicles (slowly) traveled the 1.5-mile route.

Jack Brass Band played 114 performances.

Turkey to Go served 16,050 pounds of turkey meat and drumsticks.

Fresh French Fries went through 60,000 pounds of potatoes.

Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade squeezed 70,000 lemons.

Hennepin History Museum has reopened

The small museum down the street from the big Minneapolis Institute of Art reopened last week and is welcoming people back – with timed tickets and new hours.

Closed, like everything else, since mid-March, the museum has extended two exhibits that opened before COVID: “Votes for Women,” the story of the women in Hennepin County who fought for (and against!) their right to vote through ratification of the 19th Amendment, and “America’s Finest Theatre: The Terrace,” about the midcentury modern movie theater in Robbinsdale and the unsuccessful battle to save it from demolition.

The Hennepin History Museum is located in a former private residence at 2303 Third Ave. S. Going through the doors is like stepping back in time. If you haven’t yet been there, now would be a perfect time, given the capacity restrictions.

Visiting requires the use of stairs. New days and hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Tickets ($8/5) must be purchased in advance. Masks must be worn.

The picks

V is for virtual, L is for live and in person.

L V Tonight (Friday, Sept. 18) and next weekend (Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25 and 26): Collide Theatrical Dance Company: “The Café – A Dance Cabaret.” The always exciting and expressive Collide dances everything from ballet to tap, theatrical jazz, contemporary and hip-hop. Its full-length dance musicals tell stories: “Romeo and Juliet,” “Dracula,” “The Great Gatsby.” “The Café” follows more than a dozen characters as they navigate the pitfalls and pinnacles of modern-day relationships. It’s about connection, something we all need more than ever. 60 minutes, no intermission. This Friday’s performance will be outdoors at the Zephyr Theatre in Stillwater. FMI and tickets ($25/15). Next weekend’s shows will be outdoors at 550 Vandalia Street in St. Paul, home of the Gremlin Theatre. Or, if you prefer, you can stream it live. FMI and tickets ($25/15). Seating will be socially distanced. Masks must be worn.

V Now available: Tickets to Tommy Orange’s virtual Pen Pals appearance on Thursday, Sept. 24. The award-winning author of “There There” was originally scheduled to speak on April 30 and May 1 as part of Pen Pals’ 2019-20 season. Orange was postponed, then rescheduled for a livestreamed event on Sept. 24. Individual tickets are now on sale, and you can save $16 if you use the promotional code RUSHSALE. Orange will be in conversation with Anton Treuer, whose latest is “The Language Warrior’s Manifesto.” 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Order here.

V Friday and Saturday (Sept. 18 and 19) on Facebook Live: Theater Mu’s TwentyPho Hour Playfest. This won’t be recorded. See it live or not at all. Thirty Asian American artists from multiple time zones will be grouped into six Zoom rooms, where they will create six new 10-minute plays. The playwrights are Anna Moench, Madhuri Shekar, Susan Soon He Stanton, Katie Ka Vang, Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay and Kit Yan. The actors include Emily Kuroda (“Gilmore Girls”), Amy Hill (“Magnum P.I.,” “50 First Dates”), Katie Bradley, Eric Sharp, Kurt Kwan and Lily Tung Crystal. Among the directors: Rick Shiomi and Jennifer Weir. At 7 p.m. Friday, during Mu-tini Hour, the playwrights will get their randomized prompts, actors and directors. At 7 p.m. Saturday, the plays will go live. Tickets are free but please RSVP. FMI.

V Saturday (Sept. 19) on Zoom: Theatre 55: Philip Marlowe, Private Eye: “Trouble Is My Business” Radio Play. If you enjoy podcasts, you’ll love radio plays. Maybe. It’s worth a try. During the 1940s, families gathered around their big wood-clad Philcos and Zeniths, Delcos and Radiolas for radio dramas and comedies. There were literally hundreds of them. Over the next month, Theatre 55 will present three by Raymond Chandler: “Trouble Is My Business” this Saturday, “Night Tide” on Oct. 3 and “The Medium Was Rare” on Oct. 17. Each will be performed by a cast of actors aged 55 and up, before a small studio audience of invited guests, with live music from the era performed by Patricia Lacy and Dane Stauffer. 3 p.m. live, 7 p.m. encore stream. FMI and tickets ($10-$35).

V Sunday (Sept. 20) online: Schubert Club Music in the Park Series: Pacifica Quartet. The Schubert Club announced in August that it would make all of its Fall 2020 concerts virtual and free. Streaming live from Saint Anthony Park United Church of Christ, Music in the Park’s regular venue, Pacifica will play a concert called “Women’s Suffrage: A Musical Retrospective,” with all of the music by women composers: Amy Beach, Ruth Crawford Seeger, Jennifer Higdon, Florence Price and Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel. Stream it here, on the Schubert Club’s YouTube page or its FaceBook page (FaceBook account not required). RSVP here.