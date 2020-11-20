Music, theater, books and dance for your Thanksgiving week

Artscape will go on break next week and return on Tuesday, Dec. 1. We’ll leave you with a handful of ways to experience our local arts scene, which continues to create under the most daunting and discouraging circumstances. These are all new or recent — what our artists are doing now.

While on break, we’ll post more events on the Minnpost Artscape Facebook page, and maybe some brief reviews. If you haven’t already liked and/or followed our page, come on over.

Please, have a safe Thanksgiving!

Tonight (Friday, Nov. 20) online: Minnesota Orchestra: Musical Originals. We’ll be watching as the Minnesota Orchestra performs their first full symphony of the season, Beethoven’s First, led by William Eddins. Get program notes delivered to your device; text NOTE1120 to 25827. See and hear Eddins give an animated talk about Beethoven in a short video on Minnesota Orchestra’s Facebook page. Concert at 8 p.m., introduced by Sarah Hicks and streamed live from the Orchestra Hall stage. Free. No registration needed. You can also listen on Classical MPR or watch on TPT-2.

Now online: Jungle Theater: Jungle Serial: “Mondo Tragic.” An excerpt from a play by New York playwright Eric Micha Holmes kicks off the Jungle’s series of three short audio performances with music. “Mondo Tragic” tells of a biracial filmmaker who tries to make a documentary about Rachel Dolezal in “Mondo”/shockumentary style. The Jungle is calling this “a new stage of storytelling.” Your ticket also buys the next two dramas in the series, Vie Boheme’s “Centerplay” and JuCoby Johnson’s “I’ll Be Seeing You Again.” FMI and tickets ($20).

Tonight (Friday, Nov. 20) through Sunday (Nov. 22), online: Full Circle Theater: “The Empathy Project.” Nationwide polarization threatens to pull us apart. What might hold us together? Can we find common ground? Rick Shiomi directs a cast of nine in virtual staged readings of a new play by Full Circle core artist Stephanie Lein Walsh, based on interviews of 20 Minnesotans across the state. With Jay Eisenberg, Shanan Custer, Delinda “Oogie” Pushetonequa, Malick Ceesay, Song Kim, Seth Patterson, Brighid Burkhalter, Lara Trujillo and Siddeeqah Shabazz. Free, with reservations required. Act 1: 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday. Act 2: 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. FMI.

Now online: Ananya Dance: “Air.” Ananya has released the fourth and final part of its film series “Dastak.” Conceived as an evening-length live dance performance, “Dastak” was adapted into four short films, all shot outdoors in places including Coldwater Spring, White Sands Beach, Mississippi River Gorge, the Lake Street corridor and Indian Mounds Regional Park. The three earlier films are “Earth,” “Water” and “Fire.” Ananya’s dances are choreographic responses to global issues. Dastak is a Farsi word that means “knockings.” Here it traces the knockings of global injustices on our hearts as it explores ideas of home, belonging, borders, boundaries and loss.

Monday, Nov. 23, on Zoom: Next Chapter Booksellers: Charles Baxter presents “The Sun Collective.” If you missed Baxter’s earlier event with Mike Alberti for Moon Palace, you can catch him solo here. 7 p.m. Free.

Now online: The Moving Company: “Liberty Falls 2020.” All four episodes of the Moving Company’s new web series are now available. The first three are free, but the fourth will cost you $6.99 – or more, if you’re able. It’s completely absurd and laugh-out-loud funny. The cast is a Who’s Who: Nathan Keepers, Christina Baldwin (yes, the Jungle’s interim director, deadpan, in a hazmat suit), Jennifer Baldwin Peden, Randy Reyes, JuCoby Johnson, Steven Epp, Heidi Bakke, Dominique Wooten, Joy Dolo, Gabriel Murphy, Jay Eisenberg. Watch here on demand.

Friday, Nov. 27, on TPT 2 or the PBS video app: Theater Latté Da: “All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914.” Peter Rothstein’s brilliant, heartfelt, deeply moving and Drama Desk Award-winning musical, with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy Takach, will finally get the national airing it has long deserved. Filmed at the Ritz Theater in northeast Minneapolis over four days in Dec. 2019, it’s astonishingly beautiful and will give the rest of the country a taste of what we do here in flyover town. 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28 online: The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra: Sounds from Home. The SPCO’s Thanksgiving weekend program will feature Dvorák’s “American” String Quintet, a solo work for flute by James Lee III, the world premiere of a solo work for oboe (and SPCO commission) by Chen Yi, and music for string quartet by Florence Price and John Novacek. 8 p.m., streamed live from the stage of the Ordway Concert Hall; repeated at 2 p.m. Sunday. Free. No registration needed. P.S. This week would be a good time to explore the SPCO’s excellent (and free) online concert library, if you haven’t already done so.

Now online: Schubert Club International Artist Series: Midori, violin, and Ieva Jokubaviciute, piano. This concert was originally livestreamed from the Ordway Music Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 10. You can catch the filmed version on demand at the Schubert Club’s website or on Vimeo. The Schubert Club’s site has the program book and pre-concert talk by composer David Evan Thomas.