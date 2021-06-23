Your guide to outdoor summer music in the cities

Is there more outdoor summer music now than there was pre-COVID? Or does it just seem that way because last summer was so quiet? Here’s our attempt at a roundup, minus the breweries. If we missed something major, let us know in an email or a comment below.

At city parks all over Minneapolis, now through August: Music & Movies in the Parks. Summer’s best bet, under way since May, brings live music (and movie screenings) to our parks every day of the week. Print out the calendar and circle or highlight whatever interests you, then enjoy an entire summer of free family entertainment.

Article continues after advertisement

On the green roof of the Bakken Museum in Minneapolis: Live music and theater. The science museum with the beautiful grounds on the western shore of Bde Maka Ska has announced a summer event series that includes two concerts, both at 7 p.m. July 1: The OK Factor, Aug. 5: Jeremy Messersmith. Both are ticketed.

In the bandshell at Boerboom Park in downtown Osseo through Aug. 24: Yellow Tree Theatre Summer Concert Series. Yellow Tree’s producing artistic director since February, Austene Van wants to bring the community together any way she can. To create this series, she called on some of her famous friends, including Sara Renner (July 8), Jamecia Bennett (July 22) and Julius Collins (Aug. 12). 7 p.m. Free.

At Canterbury Park in Shakopee and the outdoor Hilde Performance Center in Plymouth from July through September: Sue McLean & Associates (SMA) concerts. SMA’s Music in the Zoo summer concert series is a much-loved tradition in the Twin Cities. Last year’s was canceled by COVID, and this year’s has been split between two venues because SMA and the Zoo didn’t reach an agreement on the series. Most shows have been moved to Canterbury Park starting in August, including En Vogue (Aug. 6), Steve Earle & the Dukes (Aug. 7) and the Robert Cray Band (Aug. 16). Two July shows will take place at the Hilde: the BoDeans (July 17) and the Okee Dokee Brothers (July 18). All are ticketed. More shows may be added as the summer moves on.

At Como Lakeside Pavilion’s Dock & Paddle in St. Paul, now through August: Live Music. A variety of events and performers. A sampling: This Friday, June 25: Reina del Cid (full band); July 28-30: Opera on the Lake Presents Operetta Under the Stars; Aug. 27: Panhandlers Steel Drum Band. Some are ticketed, many are free.

At Crooners in Fridley, Thursdays through Sundays: Music in the Belvedere Room. Blessed with ample outdoor space, including a big parking lot, and a staff committed to presenting live music come hell or high water, the supper club in Fridley has already booked shows through mid-October in its new tent. This weekend (Friday through Sunday, June 25-27), the Belvedere will host parts of the summer Twin Cities Jazz Festival* including performances by two-time Grammy winner Kurt Elling and JazzMN Orchestra. In-person tickets are sold out, but you can livestream the whole festival for free. A sampling of more shows scheduled for the Belvedere: July 8: An Evening of Show Tunes with Tyler Michaels King and Friends; July 15: Bastille Day with Café Accordion Orchestra; Aug. 20-21: The New Standards. All are ticketed. *There will also be a fall Twin Cities Jazz Festival at Mears Park on Sept. 17-18. We’ll tell you more about that as soon as we can.

At 50th & France in Edina, Fridays through Aug. 27: Performances on the Plaza (P.O.P.). A new series curated by songwriter Katy Vernon. A sampling: This Friday, June 25: Munson Hicks Party Supplies; July 2: Chris Koza Trio; Aug. 20: Queen Drea and Kashimana Ahua. 4-7 pm. Free.

At the Hook & Ladder in Minneapolis: Under the Canopy. The Hook continues the “urban outdoor summer concert series” it began on May 1 with Cornbread Harris’ 94th birthday show. They’re still selling reserved seats in pods of 2, 4 and 6, but general admission single tickets have been added. A few of the concerts coming up: Saturday, June 26: The Big Wu; July 10: Carnage the Executioner Presents the Plant-Based Poets; July 25: Bluegrass Blowout.

At Icehouse on Eat Street in Minneapolis: Outdoor shows on the plaza. Icehouse started using its Nicollet Ave.-facing plaza for live music in fall 2020, when we were desperate to hear some and they were trying to stay alive in the pandemic. Now they’re making regular use of what has turned into a second stage. A sampling: This Saturday, June 26: Framework (Jay Epstein, Chris Olson, Chris Bates); July 2: Zacc Harris; July 10: Dave Huckfelt Residency with Jeremy Ylvisaker, J.T. Bates & Special Guests. All are ticketed.

In Mears Park in downtown St. Paul, Wednesdays through Sept. 1: Live Jazz at Mears Park. Presented by the Twin Cities Jazz Festival every Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. A sampling: Tonight (Wednesday, June 23): Walker West Music Academy Youth Jazz.; July 7: Gypsy Mania Hot Club; July 21: Kavyesh Kaviraj; Sept. 1: Mac Santiago and the Jazz Central All Stars.

In Mears Park in downtown St. Paul, Thursdays from July 8 through Aug. 26: Lowertown Sounds (formerly Music in Mears). A great lineup, plus food trucks. A sampling: July 8: Flamin’ Oh’s; Kiss the Tiger opens. July 29: Salsa del Soul; Atlantis Quartet opens. Aug. 19: The New Standards; Lucy Michelle opens. Aug. 26: Heiruspecs. 6-9:30 p.m. Free.

On the lawn at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul, Tuesdays in July: Bands on the Boulevard. Free. July 6: Roe Family Singers (“Minneappalachian” music); July 13: Bluedog (Native American blues); July 20: Malamanya (vintage Afro-Latino melodies); July 27: Jerry O’Hagan Orchestra (big band swing). 5:45-8 p.m. Free.

At the Minnesota State Fair: 2021 Free Stage Entertainment. The Grandstand is still only partly booked (Miranda Lambert, Doobie Brothers, Tim McGraw), but the Fair on Tuesday released a list of more than 100 acts and 900 shows spanning its 12-day run (Aug. 26-Sept. 6), all free with admission. Some examples (on the web page, click the names for times and places): Davina and the Vagabonds, NUR-D, Dr. Mambo’s Combo, Café Accordion Orchestra, Cornbread Harris, Jack Brass Band, the Legendary Wailers, Monroe Crossing, the Neighborhood Trio (Steve Roehm, Nick Salisbury, Dan Schwartz), Sister Sledge.

On West 7th Place in St. Paul (the pedestrian mall between Wabasha and St. Peter), starting July 22: St. Paul Summer Sunlight Performance Series. Park Square Theatre and the St. Paul Downtown Alliance have joined forces to offer a welcome-back-to-downtown series of 10 free performances, some at lunchtime (12 noon) and some during happy hour (starting at 4:30 p.m.). A few Happy Hour examples: Thursday, Aug. 5: Ready Freddie: A Queen Experience; Thursday, Aug. 2: The Champagne Drops; Thursday, Sept. 23: The Mysterious Old Radio Listening Society.