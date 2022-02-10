Weekend picks: Valentine offerings for everything from date nights to solo outings

Valentine’s Day means different things for different people. It’s one of those holidays where it can seem a bit embarrassing to be excited about, and yet, it sure is nice to have something special to do if you’ve got the right friend to do it with (and that literally could be a platonic friend you just want to go out and see a cool show with). Here’s a list of things to do this weekend — some of which scream “date night activity” and others where you could just show up solo and still have a good time.

Falsettos

Joe Chvala, founding director of the percussive dance/theater company Flying Foot Forum, is probably best known for his innovative choreographic style, utilizing tap, clogging and other kind of percussive dance into theatrical performances. With “Falsettos,” presented by Morris Park Players, Chvala offers a different type of exploration, similar to Broadway musicals he’s directed in recent years, like “Man of la Mancha” and “H.M.S. Pinafore,” at Mounds View Community Theatre. Premiering on Broadway for the first time in 1992, during the throes of the AIDS epidemic, “Falsettos” used emotionally gripping music and dance to address the crisis of that time, as well as themes around gender roles, gay and Jewish identities and love. See Chvala’s directorial vision for the production beginning this Friday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, Feb 20 at Edison High School ($15-20). More information here.

Northrup King Nights — Valentines Day Edition

Take your date to the Northrup King building this weekend, when artist studios on all four floors will be open for visitors to browsing and shop. Besides fine art items, pick out some wearables like jewelry made by Jeannie Trelles of Vikse and butterfly pins by Kim Buell of The Studios at Chautauqua Lane. In addition to the open studios, Northrup King owns several gallery spaces as well. Among the highlights, watch for the SweetArt Salon on the 3rd floor, where a group show explores love and community the exhibition “Close to Home.” You can also visit Kolman & Pryor, which will be hosting the opening reception for “The Color Series: Part 5, Blue,” featuring paintings, sculptures, clay artworks and more that feature the color blue, like Betsy Ruth Byers’ paintings of disappearing glaciers, and Abby Mouw’s vibrant blue glazes in her pottery. 6-10 p.m. Sat. Feb. 12 at Northrop King (free). More information here.

CABARAVE: Love Languages

Brother Justus Whiskey Company, a distillery in Northeast Minneapolis, becomes a stage for an immersive Valentine’s extravaganza filled with aerial arts, live music, dance and performance painting. It’s put on by Rathaus Inc. as part of their Cabarave series of nightlife variety shows. This holiday’s theme is the five love languages, with five different sets taking on the ways people express their love throughout the night. Saturday’s shindig is emceed by Gabbie “the Baddie” Abram, with Rush Benson emceeing on Monday night. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 & Monday, Feb. 14 (doors at 6 on Saturday, 7 p.m. on Monday) at Brother Justus Whiskey Company, ($25). More information here.

Love Songs with Ginger Commodore and Dennis Spears

As part of a 6-day Valentine’s weekend, Minnesota music icons Ginger Commodore and Dennis Spears are back together again at Crooners this Saturday, sharing their talented voices for a special performance. The two have a lot of history together from their time with the legendary Moore by Four, and they both have extensive theatrical credits here in Minnesota and nationally. Commodore has a background in opera, jazz, and gospel, and was a long-time member of the Grammy Award winning show, “Sounds of Blackness, while Spears is an 2013 inductee into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame, who directs the Legends music series at the Capri. Doors open at 5 p.m., show at 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, Crooners ($25) More information here.

Outpost: Words & Music

Soprano Carrie Henneman Shaw and violist Sam Bergman team up as curators for this variety show of music, spoken word, and more. The two curator musicians will also perform, along with violinist Sarah Grimes, cellist Sonia Mantell, and composer/percussionist Davu Seru, whose is also one of the composers featured. Junauda Petrus-Nasah, author of “The Stars and the Blackness Between Them,” is among the guests, as well as comedian Miss Shannan Paul and puppet theater artist Lizz Windnagel. 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 show Sunday, Feb. 13 at the Hook & Ladder ($15 advance, $20 show). More information here.

Valentine’s Day Dinner with Charmin & Shapira All-Stars

If you’re hoping to go all in on date night this Valentine’s, make your reservation for the Dakota, where singer Charmin Michelle and guitarist Joel Shapira are ready to treat you to a night of jazz music, along with Paul Harper on sax, Matt Peterson on bass, and Nathan Norman on drums. Tickets include a three-course meal — with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, complete with Cajun flavors, French comfort food, and chocolate mousse and strawberries for dessert. 7 p.m. Monday, February 14 at the Dakota ($100). More information here.