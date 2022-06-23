Weekend picks: Angela Two Stars speaks about her poetic piece at the center of the Sculpture Garden

The Twin Cities and beyond are as bustling as ever with arts, music, film and more, and there’s no better time to get out and take in some awesome shows. If you are reading this on Thursday, you have time to hear Angela Two Stars talk about her 2021 addition to the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. “Okciyapi” has been a tremendous success, becoming a gathering place at the center of the garden as well as a place that makes visible and present the Dakota language.

This weekend, of course, is the Twin Cities Pride Festival and LGBTQ+ Pride March. To add to that experience, you may decide to add a bit of the Indigo Girls to your weekend entertainment, when they play with the Minnesota Orchestra. Also this weekend, the Cornbread Harris ensemble offers a brunch-time concert at the Icehouse, and if you want to take a short road trip, consider visiting Franconia Sculpture Park for their movie night featuring films that investigate issues related to the environment. If you are out and about in northeast Minneapolis, consider taking a peak at the vibrant works on view at TOA presents, curated by the San Francisco-based Jessica Silverman Gallery. TOA is hosting an open house of the works on Tuesday.

Angela Two Stars Artist Talk and Tour

Twin Cities-based artist and curator Angela Two Stars gives an inside look at her sculpture piece “Okciyapi” (2021), located in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden on Thursday. The Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate artist created the piece as a participatory sculpture, one that utilizes the Dakota language as a key component. She’ll be talking with Darlene St. Clair, an associate professor at St. Cloud State University, about the work and her art practice, following a public tour led by the Walker’s chief curator Henriette Huldisch. 6 p.m. tour, 7 p.m. talk on Thursday, June 23 (free). More information here.

Article continues after advertisement

Indigo Girls with the Minnesota Orchestra

The legendary sonic gloriousness that is Amy Ray and Emily Saliers awaits you as the Indigo Girls stop by Orchestra Hall for two Pride performances with the Minnesota Orchestra. Michelle Merrill conducts the program. 8 p.m. Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25. ($55-117). More information here.

Jonatha Brooke & The Cello Songs Project

A concert that blends classical, folk and pop music takes place this weekend featuring the talents of songwriter Jonatha Brooke, cellist Rebecca Arons and pianist/arranger Adi Yeshaya. Yeshaya will be premiering a new work dedicated to the children of Ukraine for the concert. Meanwhile, Brooke has re-imagined her 2001 piece, “New Dress,” from the album “Steady Pull” as part of her latest album, “Cello Songs Project.” Both Brooke and Arons hail from Boston, and are currently based in Minnesota. They worked together in the Off-Broadway show, “My Mother Has Four Noses,” which was listed as a “NY Times Critics’ pick,” and later Brooke’s recording of the 2019 “Imposter.” This weekend’s concert features the STRINGenius Quartet, percussionist Benny Koonyevsky, jazz bassist Jeff Bailey, and guest vocalists Aby Wolf and Linnea Mohn. 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church ($20-$30). More information here.

Brunch with Cornbread Harris Ensemble

The 95-year-old Cornbread Harris is still kicking it, bringing his soulful mix of blues and jazz to Icehouse for a brunch performance. Come for the endearing stories of the singer, pianist and composer, the joyful original music, and Harris’ immense talent and humor. 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Icehouse ($15 per table reservation fee goes to the artists). More information here.

Film @ Franconia: Environmental Short Films and ‘Inhabitants’

Franconia Sculpture Park is hosting the Minnesota debut of the documentary film, “Inhabitants: Indigenous Perspectives on Restoring Our World’ by filmmakers Costa Boutsikaris and Anna Palmer. The 76-minute film follows five Native American communities who employ traditional land management to mitigate climate change. From sustainable dryland farming done by the Hopi in Arizona to restoring buffalo to the Blackfeet reservation, plus forestry on the Menominee reservation in Wisconsin, reviving native food forests in Hawaii, and the Karuk Tribe of California using prescribed fire, the film highlights land and water stewardship conducted by Native people. Also screening are four short films by Midwest filmmakers, taking on environmental themes. They include “Landspun: Ice” by Ben Lundquist, “Run Dry: Trying to Survive,” by Kristine Diekman, “Turkeys in the Cemetery,” by Alex Cheng, and “Salix,” by Torey Erin. 9 p.m. Saturday at Franconia (free). More information here.

TOA Presents: Jessica Silverman Presents

Get a taste of the San Francisco art scene right here in the Twin Cities by visiting Minneapolis gallery TOA Presents. The gallery hosts the San Francisco-based Jessica Silverman Gallery into their space for a group show featuring abstract paintings, intricate graphite drawings, photographic work, ceramic masks and figurative paintings. One of the artists featured in the show is Rose B. Simpson, who, if you saw the “Hearts of Our People: Native Voices,” exhibition in 2018 at the Minneapolis Institute of Art,” was the artist that restored the 1985 Chevy El Camino. She’s recently been highlighted in the New York Times as a “rising star,” and has a ceramic mask and a lithograph print diptych on Okawara Paper (of a Camino) in the show. The show also features Sadie Barnette, Conrad Egyir, Julian Hoeber, Isaac Julien, Dashiell Manley, Hayal Pozanti, Rupy C. Tut and Chelsea Ryoko Wong. The open house is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, and there will be another one Thursday, July 7, at the same time. (Free). 655 19th Ave. NE in Minneapolis, Suite 104.