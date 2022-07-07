Weekend picks: BIPOC artists talk about ancestry and time at Form + Content, while rare book lovers convene in St. Paul

Arts in the Twin Cities are popping this week with gallery shows, book fairs, art events and more. You won’t want to miss the up and coming BIPOC artists from PF Studios talk about their time-traversing artistic explorations in an artist talk led by Form + Content member Chris Cinque and PF Studio director Leslie Barlow, who co-curated an exhibition together featuring PF Studio artists. That show is closing, and meanwhile John Gaunt’s new exhibition at Rosalux is having an opening on Saturday. Also this week, rare book lovers — both experienced and not — may enjoy the Minnesota Antiquarian Book Fair. For some New Age fun, check out “Uniquinox,” put together by Interact. Later this weekend, stretch your aural senses at The Warming Show, then find out what the buzz is about as Japanese Breakfast performs at First Avenue on Monday.

Artist talk: ‘Weaving Fragments: Dreams of the Contemporary Moment’

Five artists from PF Studios, an incubator program for BIPOC artists, will be talking about ancestry and new pathways to understanding past and present in an artist talk at Form + Content Gallery in Minneapolis this weekend. The artists, Alexandra Beaumont, Maiya Lea Hartman, Michael Khuth, Nailah Taman and Satya Varghese Mac are featured in an exhibition on view at Form + Content through Saturday. Chris Cinque, a member of Form + Content’s collective, and Leslie Barlow, who runs PF Studios, curated the exhibition and will be part of the discussion as well. It’s both in-person and virtual. 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Form + Content or email chriscnq@gmail.com to get the Zoom link. The exhibition runs through July 9 (free). More information here.

Minnesota Antiquarian Book Fair

The Minnesota Antiquarian Book Fair hits St. Paul this weekend, a chance to browse rare books and volumes that offer insight into historical eras. See what gems you can discover as you meet visiting book sellers as well as local dealers. 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Schoenecker Arena at the University of St. Thomas ($5-$7). More information here.

Deception Pass: New Work by John Gaunt

Minneapolis College of Art and Design Professor John Gaunt went to the Pacific Northwest and spent time at the Great Lakes as research for his latest body of paintings, which use abstraction to ponder environmental change. With grid-like forms and moments of interruption and chaos, Gaunt has an acute attention to form that partners with observations about our changing natural world. Opening reception is 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Rosalux in south Minneapolis (free). Exhibition runs through July 31. More information here.

Uniquinox: Tarot Alive, an outdoor puppet festival and celebration

The artists with disabilities from Interact Center for Visual and Performing Arts as well as staff members have organized a night of carnival games, poetry and art inspired by Tarot for this weekend. Peruse art and puppets that bring The Lovers, Death, and The Sun to life, and visit an interactive oracle. Alma Andina will be on hand providing live music, and El Burrito’s food truck will be present as well. 12-4 p.m. Saturday, July 9 at Interact Center’s parking lot in St. Paul (free). More information here.

Warming Show: Ritika + Shinjan / Cole Pulice / Patrick Marschke / alone-a

South Asian folk-contemporary music duo Ritika + Shinjan (Vocalist and composer Ritika Ganguly and guitarist Shinjan Sengupta) twist genres into sonic melodies, one highlight of this evening of new music for an outdoor concert. They’ll be sharing a bill with saxophone player Cole Pulice, who has toured with Bon Iver and worked with Godspeed You! Emperor and finds innovative new modalities through jazz, live electronics and augmented sounds. Also performing are percussionist/sound technologist Patrick Marschke and alone-a, the experimental solo project by Alana Horton of The Controversial New ‘Skinny Pill.’ 6 p.m. doors, music at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, July 10, RSVP to get location ($5-$10). More information here.

Japanese Breakfast

Let your summer ride to the dreamy lyrics of Michelle Zauner, the Korean-American musician and singer of Japanese Breakfast. Sometimes funky, with layers of emotion and a danceable beat, the band floats with feel good vibes and smooth, catchy vocals. The Linda Lindas open. Catch them at 8 p.m. on Monday at First Avenue ($49.50). More information here.