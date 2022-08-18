Weekend picks: an Evening with Peter Hook & The Light; Inside Out Block Party; Summer Garden Party at Dreamsong

In this last stretch of summer, the appeal of taking in the outdoors while enjoying art, music and performance is alluring. That’s why this week’s list of events has a slew of fun, artsy things to do outside: Later this week, Sister Species hosts a Chicago guest for an outdoor show outside of Moon Palace. More of an air conditioning person? Never fear. Head to First Avenue tonight to see Peter Hook & the Light.

An Evening with Peter Hook & The Light

Peter Hook, of Joy Division and New Order as well as a more obscure solo career, makes his way to Minneapolis for a show at First Avenue. Hook has an almost singular style of rock bass musicality, playing mid-range melodic bass lines instead of using the instrument’s lower register. He brings his style, energy and charisma on the most extensive North America tour to date for Peter Hook & The Light. DJ Jake Rudh opens. 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at First Ave. ($35). More information here.

Inside Out Block Party

A national tour of a sculpture by Alison Saar has made its way to Pillsbury House + Theatre (PHT). Alison Saar is a Black, California-based sculptor whose searing, visceral work was recently shown at the Minneapolis Institute of Art in its “Supernatural America” exhibition. Praised by the late, great arts and cultural critic bell hooks, and recipient of numerous national awards, Saar draws from history as well as folk art and spirituality in her pieces. Her latest sculpture, “To Sit Awhile,” makes its Twin Cities debut after a visit to Times Square in New York City earlier this year. The sculpture is an homage to legendary American playwright Lorraine Hansberry, author of “A Raisin in the Sun.” The sculpture features an image of Hansberry as well as an assemblage of chairs, each of which represent a different part of the playwright’s life. For its Twin Cities stay, each chair will have a piece of art created to go along with it. For example, performance artist Sharon Bridgforth, a regular artist with PHT, is creating a poem, which is being performed by local actor Aimee K. Bryant. You’ll be able to watch that on the Pillsbury House website and Audacious Artist Podcast Series. You can see the sculpture at this weekend’s block party, which will have a live recording of KRSM’s Power Perspectives, free food, roller-skating, a bouncy house, face painting, button making and a bike raffle. More programming continues through September 15. The block party takes place 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, in PHT’s parking lot (free). More information here.

Summer Garden Party at Dreamsong

Dreamsong gallery holds its last event of the summer, for the closing party of Sarah Thibault’s gentle “Iceland Diaries” paintings, which were painted en plein air during a residency in Northern Iceland. You’ll also be able to view Tali Weinberg’s tapestries made from petrochemical-derived materials and plant materials in “Memories of Future Fires.” The latter body of work uses photographs Weinberg took of trees in the Northwest, using handweaving and automated digital processes. Taken together, the two artists use different mediums to reflect on the precariousness, beauty, and force of nature — and what threatens it. Thibault will be present at the closing party, and you’ll be able to pre-order a catalog. It takes place at Dreamsong Saturday, Aug. 20, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (free). More information here.

Art in the Gardens

Visit the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum for culinary arts, crafts, and live music and performance this weekend. Fiddle player Mary DuShane and singer/multi-instrumentalist Nick Jordan kick the music off on Saturday with Celtic songs and music from Appalachia, then Americana band the Abiders hold court on Sunday. Also on Sunday, ARENA Dances presents their climate change-themed “THERMAL” performances at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Farm at the Arb. The fun starts on Friday, Aug. 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. and continues 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Landscape Arboretum ($15). More information here.

Northern Lights Chamber Music Institute performance

Young artists from around the United States have been intensively learning and playing at Camp Vermilion as part of Northern Lights Chamber Music Institute, the Chamber Music Society of Minnesota’s education wing operating since 2002. Fifteen different groups will be playing for their concert this weekend, with a conductor-less finale. See the bright classical music stars of tomorrow at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Augustana Lutheran Church in West St. Paul (free). More information here.

Sister Species + Andrés Crovetti outdoor show

Animal lovers who are also music lovers will like this one. Next week, local chamber pop septet group Sister Species teams up with Chicago-based Andrés Crovetti for an outdoor summer show, featuring not one but two— and possibly more — songs about pets. You’ll hear a new short song about Lena the dog by Sister Species, and another pet song by Crovetti. It takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. (“doors” at 5:30 p.m.) on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the green space between Moon Palace and the Hub ($10-$20 sliding scale). More information here.