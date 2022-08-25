Weekend Picks: FAWK-ish humor, imaginary oral history and ITS Fest

If you’ve had a chance to catch Netflix’s “The Sandman,” based on the Neil Gaiman comic book, you may be pondering the role that dreams play in our survival. The show offers a compelling argument for how hopes and dreams are the things that protect us from doom and despair. In that vein, here are offerings to help you to rummage up your own dreams: of post-capitalist societies, of Black liberation, of ecological healing and peace. From post-apocalyptic storytelling to artmaking that lifts up Black youth — plus nature-inspired art; great music and feminist, anti-racist comedy: Here are your picks for this week.

Green Roof Poetry: FAWK Curated by May Lee-Yang

The rowdy, raucous comedians and storytellers of the Funny Asian Women Kollective (FAWK), bring their smart and savvy words to the rooftop at the Walker Art Center. FAWK co-founder May Lee-Yang curates an event that also features Houa Moua, Kazua Melissa Vang, and Tsuab Yang. While you’re there, step inside the museum to see Hmong artist Pao Houa Her’s first solo exhibition, “Paj qaum ntuj / Flowers of the Sky,” featuring photographs of Hmong farming communities around Mt. Shasta in Siskiyou County, California. 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Walker’s Green Roof (free). More information here.

Imagining Revolutionary Futures: A Discussion of “Everything For Everyone: An Oral History of the New York Commune, 2052–2072”

As part of their research for an imagined oral history, the authors of “Everything For Everyone: An Oral History of the New York Commune, 2052–2072,” participated in a real-life oral history project known as the New York City Trans Oral History Project. In this speculative novel, members of a future New York commune speak about post-global social revolution in a work that is part utopia, part dystopia. M.E. O’Brien, who co-authored the novel with Eman Abdelhadi, will be at a hybrid event hosted by the East Side Freedom Library. She is joined by writer/scholars E Ornelas and Aren Aizura. 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, free. More information here.

Freaque + Lena Elizabeth + Lydia Liza

Soulful lyrics that go to dark places and find glimmers of light are on the menu at Icehouse MPLS, when three musicians join a bill for an intense evening of music. Freaque, Lena Elizabeth and Lydia Liza are all intriguing artists that balance heavy topics with elements of beauty. 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at Icehouse MPLS ($15 advance, $20 day of show). More information here.

Jodi Reeb: Emergence

Artist Jodi Reeb, of Kolman & Reeb Gallery, shows new sculptural and site-specific art installations that have their inspirational roots in nature. Suspended from the ceiling and placed on the floor, Reeb’s art employs tubing, tape, wax and wire to create works that look like growing things. Opening reception takes place 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, exhibition runs through October 29.

ITS Fest

Head to the Northrop King Building campus this Saturday for a day filled with live music, an artist market, food trucks and other performances for this year’s ITS Fest, hosted by Intro to Success, a youth arts program geared toward BIPOC young people. This year’s festivities are themed around responding to COVID-19 and racial reckoning. 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, (free). More information here.

Le Percheron with an opening set CD Release by Imminent Standards Trio

Trombonist JC Sanford teams up with two youth musicians— bassist Charlie Lincoln and drummer Abinnet Berhanu — for the release of “Imminent Standards Trio, VOL. 2,” a project that came to be with support from the Minnesota State Arts Board’s Creative Support for Individuals grant program. The volume features tunes that range from Stevie Wonder to Thelonious Monk, as well as Ornette Coleman and Dexter Gordon, infusing a swing to the style of playing. Afterward, stay for Le Percheron, led by Adam Linz, the bassist for Fat Kid Wednesdays, plus Cory Healey on drums and cymbals, Noah Ophoven-Baldwin playing cornets, Levi Schwartzberg on vibraphone, and guitarist Paul Metzger. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at kj’s hideaway ($20).