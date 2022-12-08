Weekend Picks: ‘The Little Prince’; feminist-led punk; and ‘Shall We PrAnce?’

With so many postponements and cancellations that happened during the first part of the pandemic, it’s not surprising that two and a half years in, we are still seeing shows that were originally slated for 2020 finally see audiences now. One of those is “The Little Prince,” which was originally supposed to perform at the Guthrie in 2020.

Good things come for those who wait. And for those still not going out for indoor events, Frank Theatre has been putting out virtual content with its signature cutting edge material and excellent actors.

Also this week, Amy Buchanan and Dawn Kuel-Miller funnel fury into rocking music at Palmers, Rosalux hosts its annual Open Door exhibition, and the Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus presents “shall we PrAnce?” And head to Arbeiter Brewing Co. for a selection of artsy gifts at the BIPOC Holiday Maker Mart.

The Little Prince

The Guthrie Theater taps three of the four members of The Moving Company for a production of “The Little Prince,” based on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s 1943 novella about a young prince who visits planets in outer space. Among them is Dominique Serrand, who directed a different version of the story for Theatre de la Jeune Lune in 2005. The Moving Company’s Stephen Epp and Nathan Keepers perform in the production, which the Guthrie planned to produce in 2020 before the pandemic hit. Adapted by Rick Cummins and John Scoullar, the puppet-filled production previews begin this weekend on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m.. Opening night is Friday, Dec. 16, with a run through Feb. 5 (previews $15-59, run $22-72). More information here.

The Unnamed, Tiny Daggers and That’s What You Get

Amy Buchanan has been a force for keeping the Twin Cities weird and strange, with projects like the Le Cirque Rouge Cabaret and Burlesque show and her shop on West 7th, the Center for Lost Objects, a kind of cabinet of curiosities wrapped in a storefront. Recently, Buchanan has been getting raw with a new band called Tiny Daggers, a rage-filled feminist-led punk band that draws on Buchanan’s sense of theatrics and artful anger. Joining Buchanan’s edgy vocals are Dawn Kuel-Miller of the Fox Loves and the 90s-era band Smut, who also sings and plays guitar, plus Adri Mehra on bass and Paul D. Dickinson on drums. They are joined by That’s What You Get and The Unnamed at Palmers. Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8 p.m. to midnight at Palmer’s Bar ($15). More information here.

Shall We PrAnce?

The Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus launches its 42nd season with a holiday show telling the story of Prancer, of reindeer fame. Scripted by comic writer and performer Denzel Belin, a frequent cast member and writer for The Brave New Workshop, the show offers insight into Santa’s most misunderstood reindeer. Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. More information here.

Open Door

For its 17th annual Open Door exhibition, which invites artists who aren’t a part of the artist collective to submit their work for the juried show, Rosalux invited photography artist Pao Houa Her as the juror. Based in the Twin Cities, Houa has gotten international attention of late, showing at the Whitney Biennial earlier this year as well as the international art fair Paris Photo. For her selections, Her chose mostly figurative works that explore themes she investigates in her own work— where illusion and imagination meet the everyday. The opening reception takes place Saturday, Dec. 10 from 7-10 p.m., with the exhibition running through Dec. 31 (free). More information here.

Arbeiter BIPOC Holiday Maker Market

From Lora Hlavsa’s bursting florals and portrait illustration to Michelle Brusegaard’s subversive prints, Arbeiter Brewing Co. has delightful items for you to peruse for its second annual BIPOC Holiday Maker Market. Peruse statement earrings made from paper from Obsidian Pause, earthy kitchenware by Functional Heirlooms, aromatic candles from El Vergel, and more. Saturday, Dec. 10, from 12-5 p.m. (free). More information here.

Deployed

Frank Theater has been producing a series of virtual play readings by women called “Listen Up!” with the final installment taking place Monday. The piece of documentary theater came out of dozens of interviews conducted by Nicola Smith with female veterans about their experiences in the military. A journalist, Smith teamed up with dramaturge Samantha Lazer (formerly based in the Twin Cities) to dramatize the stories of the women. Performing in Frank’s virtual production are a cast of powerhouse actresses, including Maria Asp, Kirby Bennett, Barbra Berlovitz, Adelyn Carreras, Beverly Cottman, Jane Froiland, and Allison Vincent. It takes place Monday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. on Zoom . More information here .