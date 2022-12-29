Weekend Picks: The New Standards; Katia Cardenas Quartet; East Coast comedy

Update: Marin Alsop has the flu and isn’t able to conduct, so Mei-Ann Chen will lead the Minnesota Orchestra concerts this weekend. Chen is the music director of the MacArthur Award-winning Chicago Sinofnietta.

A bomb cyclone seemed a fitting climax to 2022, punctuating this year’s ups and downs with an undeniable exclamation point. Now that the polar winds have ebbed, step out to all the Twin Cities have to offer as we ring in 2023. If comedy is your thing, head to the Parkway Theater, where Lizz Winstead rounds out the season with her annual satiric year in review, or head to Sisyphus Brewing where funny person Maggie Farris brings together a smart evening of East Coast-style comedy. Or, consider making an evening of drinks, food and music at The Lexington to see the Katia Cardenas Quartet, or at the Dakota to catch The New Standards saying goodbye to the year. The Minnesota Orchestra also hosts their New Year’s celebration this weekend, featuring conductor Marin Alsop and pianist Awadagin Pratt.

The New Standards

If you missed the New Standards’ annual holiday show at the State Theatre, don’t despair. The homegrown supergroup jazz trio made of pianist Chan Poling of The Suburbs, bassist John Munson from Semisonic and Trip Shakespeare, and vibraphone player extraordinaire Steve Roehm, hits the Dakota this weekend for a special New Year’s engagement. These guys can play, and they know how to put on a good show. Thursday, Dec. 29, and Friday, Dec. 30, at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at The Dakota ($35-50). More information here.

Katia Cardenas Quartet

Treat yourself to soulful elegance when vocalist Katia Cardenas brings her mix of jazz, Latin and R&B styles for two evenings at the Williamsburg Room at the Lexington. The Katia Cardenas Quartet will perform with Dale Alexander, Nathan Norman and Graydon Peterson on Friday and Ted Godbout, Miguel Hurtado and Shawn Wang on Saturday. Friday, Dec. 30, from 7-10 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 30, from 9 p.m.-midnight at the Lexington ($5 per person Friday, $10 per person Saturday). More information here.

Lizz Winstead: BADMEN: And some Crappy Women

Comedian Lizz Winstead, co-creator of The Daily Show, returns to the Parkway Theater for her annual take-down of the year, using her wit and laser sharp comedy chops to eviscerate 2022. From the demise of Roe v. Wade to shenanigans of tech bro megalomaniacs, Winstead sets the stage for one last laugh at everything that’s happened, creating a clean slate for all new ridiculousness next year. Twin Cities finger-style acoustic guitarist and composer Sam Breckenridge opens. Friday, Dec. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 31, at 7:30 p.m. at the Parkway ($50-75). More information here.

A New Year’s celebration with Marin Alsop and Awadagin Pratt

It may be hard to believe, but in 2006 there had never been a woman musical director of a major American Orchestra. That changed when Marin Alsop was named the music director designate of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra that year. She was appointed the next year. Other honors include being the first conductor to be awarded a MacArthur “Genius” fellowship, and Alsop is currently the chief conductor of the Vienna Radio Symphony and the Ravinia Festival. For New Year’s, Alsop will lead the Minnesota Orchestra in a program that includes soloist Awadagin Pratt, one of Leonard Bernstein’s protégés, performing the American composer’s “Overture to Candide,” plus a Minnesota premiere of Jessie Montgomery’s “Rounds” for Piano and Orchestra, which was written specifically for the pianist. The orchestra will also play Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s dazzling symphonic suite, “Scheherazade.” The performance on Saturday night is followed by vintage jazz performed by Belle Amour, plus a complimentary Champagne toast. Saturday, Dec. 31, at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 1, at 2 p.m. at Orchestra Hall ($42-130). More information here.

9th Annual East Coast Style New Year’s Eve Comedy Show

Lovable Minnesota-based queer comedian Maggie Faris, whose comedy style blends endearing personality with biting commentary, leads a New Year’s comedy celebration with a gritty East Coast comedy bent. On the bill are fellow comedians Ellie Hino, Aron Woldeslassie, and Pearl Rose, who will put a smile on your face for the new year. Booby prizes will be awarded. Saturday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Sisyphus Brewing ($25). More information here.

New Year’s Eve Party 2023: Presented by Shannon Blowtorch

Dance your cares away at an immersive party hosted by DJ Shannon Blowtorch, a master of getting people moving. Joined by fellow DJs Michael Grey and Queen Duin, Blowtorch will get everybody shaking as visuals by Miles Taylor, otherwise known as FNK, surround the space. Purple Queen, founder of “Zen Is In Hip-Hop” hosts, and there will be a cameo appearance by singer, songwriter, producer, and mover Ehn Jey. Saturday, Dec. 31, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Uptown VFW ($25). More information here.