If you want something Irish-related to do this week, look no further than Theatre Pro Rata’s production of “By the Bog of Cats,” by Irish playwright Marina Carr. Frank Theatre produced the work back in 2009 to critical praise, so now you can see how a different company envisions the work. Other ideas for this week include A Night of Native Filmmakers at Public Functionary’s space in the Northrup King Building, a pair of gripping singer-songwriters at the Amsterdam, and the return of Juan Pedro Jiménez, bringing his flamenco artistry to two different venues. Also this week, you have a bit more time to see “Sugar in Our Wounds” at Penumbra, and a chance to see ¿Téo? on tour.

Jawny with Wallice

Los Angeles-based indie pop singer-songwriter Wallice Hana Watanabe, known as Wallice, jumped to notoriety during the pandemic via streaming platforms like Spotify, with tunes like “Punching Bag” and “23” getting listeners to pay attention. In November, Wallice released the single “Japan,” which explores her background and identity. Wallice’s singing voice is full of emotion and lyricism. If you’ve found her stirring sound online, now’s a chance to catch her live show. She opens for Jacob Lee-Nicholas Sullenger, known as Jawny, at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at the Amsterdam ($25). More information here.

A Night of Native Documentaries

Bring your appetite to Public Functionary this Thursday for a screening of documentaries by Native filmmakers. A host of Meskwaki dishes will be available for purchase, including corn with either buffalo, chicken, wild rice, potato, squash and more. While you’re filling your belly, you’ll watch storyteller/dancer/performer Oogie_Push’s foray into filmmaking with a work called “Tama Flint: A Meskwaki tradition,” about a type of heritage corn used in Meskwaki cuisine. Leya Hale’s “Bring Her Home,” and OSP Productions’ “Why We Dance” will also be screened. A Q & A will follow. Thursday, March 16 at Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. NE #144, Minneapolis, (free, pre-registration no longer available, walk-ups available). More information here.

Sugar in Our Wounds

This weekend is your last chance to see “Sugar in Our Wounds,” directed by Sarah Bellamy at Penumbra. Set in the antebellum South, Donja R. Love’s love story hums with sweetness in its tragic trajectory. Two young men bond under the shade of a looming tree, where many enslaved people before them have been murdered by white plantation owners. Their love shines with a purity of spirit, and Love’s writing interweaves the other characters into the story with expert nuance. Mina Kinukawa’s set design and Marcus Dillard’s lighting design are both exquisite. Thursday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19 at 4 p.m. at Penumbra ($20-$45). More information here.

Juan Pedro Jiménez

Flamenco singer and guitarist Juan Pedro Jiménez stops by the Twin Cities for two performances this week, bringing the rich sounds from Andalusia. The first will be an intimate solo concert on Saturday, March 18 at Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre, followed by music and flamenco dancing by the Twin Cities Flamenco Collective on Sunday, March 19 at 5 p.m. at Icehouse ($20 advance, $25 day of show for each performance). More information on the first concert here and the Icehouse concert here.

¿Téo?

Colombian-American singer songwriter Mateo Arias, known as ¿Téo? is heading to Coachella next month, but Minneapolis will get a taste of the rising star when he stops at the Skyway this week. Born in Atlanta and based in L.A., Arias has collaborated with Jaden and Willow Smith, and blends bossa nova, hip-hop and alternative music to create a sound he calls “Neo American.” 9:30 p.m. Sat., March 18 at the Skyway Theatre ($22.50 in advance). More information here.

By the Bog of Cats

Get your St. Patrick’s Day Irish fix in by seeing Theatre Pro Rata’s production of Irish playwright Marina Carr’s masterpiece, “By the Bog of Cats.” Loosely based on Euripedes’ “Medea,” the piece follows the tragic figure of Hester Swane, a woman from the Irish Midlands who over the course of one day faces unimaginable losses. Amber Bjork directs the production, and Emily Grodzik plays Hester. Opens Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. and runs through Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m. ($16-61). More information here.