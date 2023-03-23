Celebrate spring this week with abstract paintings by Vietnamese American painter Kimchi Hoang, whose paintbrush acts as a love letter to the new season. There’s also two dance shows that may entice you— SKOL, about a female Viking warrior, presented by Collide Theatrical, and Dr. Dolittle by Out on a Limb Dance Theater Company and School. If you’re looking for some live music, Annie and the Bang Bang is always a great bet, and Paul Metsa celebrates his new book release at the Woman’s Club.

SKOL

Collide Theatrical has produced 24 dance musical productions over the past 10 years, and now for the first time, they share a work that features all original music. Created by Mike Michel, Katie Gearty and Rush Benson, who are also performing in the show, based on a book by artistic director Regina Peluso, the show celebrates female Viking power. It’s based on the recent discovery of a grave of a Viking warrior who was discovered to be a woman. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 23, 24 & 25 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m., through April 9, ($45 to $55). More information here.

Echo in Spring

Get lost in the worlds of color and texture artist Kimchi Hoang creates with “Echo in Spring,” opening at ArT @ 967 Payne this week. Also a musician, the Vietnam-born artist burst with melodies transformed into visual form. Hoang will be showing recent oil and watercolor paintings. The opening reception takes place Friday, March 24 from 5-9 p.m., with the work on view through April 23 at ArT @ 967 Payne (free). More information here.

Annie and the Bang Bang

Things heat up at Palmer’s when Annie and the Bang Bang top off a night started out by bands The Customers and The Silverteens. Annie Enneking’s background in theater comes through in her emotionally driven vocal performance and no holds barred lyrics, backed up with musicians that obviously have a lot of fun together. All three of the bands will be unrolling new material. Friday, March 24 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Palmer’s ($15). More information here.

Queer Comedy Night: Robby Hoffman & Jared Goldstein

The Twin Cities Jewish Humor Fest closes out this year with two comedians from the national scene. Among them is American Canadian writer, comedian and talk show host Robby Hoffman, who is ex-Hasidic, fearless, and very funny. Jared Goldstein, is gay, Asian and Jewish, and has a wonderfully sarcastic performance style. See them both Saturday, March 25 at 8:30 p.m. at the Capp Center ($20 advance, $25 same day). More information here.

Paul Metsa in Celebration of Alphabet Jazz

Minnesota musician Paul Metsa’s new book “Alphabet Jazz: Poetry, Prose, Stories, and Songs,” reads like a journal written on the road, with an insider’s view into the life of a creative person who cares deeply about the world. With humor, whimsy, and reflection, Metsa takes readers along through song lyrics, observations from the road, and insight, covering the mid 1980s through the early 2000s. This weekend, Metsa celebrates the launch of his book with a performance and conversation with music journalist Andrea Swensson. It’s part of Sue McLean & Associates’ Music & Storyteller Series. Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Woman’s Club Theater, $25 to $65, more information here.

The Tails and Tales of Dr. Dolittle

Out on a Limb Dance Theater focuses on good storytelling in shows that bring a theatrical flair to the art of dance. The company does considerable community outreach, performing at schools with high populations of children in low-income families, in addition to public performances, where the talented young people shine. “The Tails and Tales of Dr. Dolittle” has a soundtrack that includes work by Swing Set, whose song “Blackout” was featured on the TV series “Stranger Things,” as well as Dan Israel, and original music by Mike Nilles. Tuesday and Wednesday, March 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. at The O’Shaughnessy ($32 to $35) More information here.