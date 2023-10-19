With the autumn colors in full swing, there’s still time to take in the season’s beauty at the Fall Sound Garden, a pop-up music and movement installation that takes place in the woods. You can also see colors onstage, at the Minnesota International Dance Festival, where the colors of Mexico will serve as a theme for dance and performance. Meanwhile, with Halloween approaching, get into the mood with the premiere of Michael Thomsen’s film, “Tethered to the Ether,” coming to the PNA Hall. Also this week, Mark Mallman and Stranger Gallery hit Hook & Ladder, Six Points Theater celebrates the first two female Supreme Court justices, and artist Syed Hosain sits down with Ruthann Godollei at SooVAC, where Hosain’s impactful work is currently on view.

Minnesota International Dance Festival: Los Colores de México

Dancer/choreographers Carmen Lucia Lincoln and Erika Martin, co-founders of Dance Projects by ME, have big plans for their newly created Minnesota International Dance Festival. Each year, they plan to highlight a different “host” country during the run of its festival, with performances, workshops and community exchange. The inaugural event highlights Mexico. Dance Projects by Me will reprise an excerpt of a performance first shown earlier this year at the Southern Theater called “Migration Stories.” Mexican folkloric troupes Los Alegres Bailadores and Mexico Lindo will also show work along with Houston-based choreographer Alexis Zanety, who specializes in contemporary and Afro-Mexican/Cuban dance, and local dance and performance artist Margaret Ogas. Performances take Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m. ($25) with an informal showcase and artist panel on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 1:30 p.m. at the Southern Theater (pay as able). More information here.

Mark Mallman and Stranger Gallery

The theatrical charisma of rocker Mark Mallman has a way of igniting a room. With high energy, poetic lyrics and a danceable beat, Mallman always brings in a good show. Also check out the goth-tinged emotion of Stranger Gallery in this double bill of local, full-hearted music. Friday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. music at Hook & Ladder ($15 advance, $20 door). More information here.

Michael Thomsen: ‘Tethered to the Ether’ Film Screening & Art Exhibit

Sculpture and installation artist Michael Thomsen spent the past 8 years working on his self-funded film, “Tethered to the Ether,” about a woman trapped between the world of the living and the dead. Love, limbo and magic converge amidst Thomsen’s visual world building. Besides a screening of the event, Thomsen will be sharing handmade props, masks, and artwork he created for the project, which will be shown alongside a slide show of behind-the-scenes set photography by Denny Park. Friday, Oct. 20, 6 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. screening at PNA Hall. More information here.

Fall Sound Garden

Head to the woods for music, dance, and poetry as part of the quarterly Sound Garden event. The site-specific installation series is tailored for each season, with music composed by James Everest, plus dance, history, sculptures, and a live roving musical accompaniment by the Free Range Orchestra & Choir. Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Wargo Nature Center in Lino Lakes (free, reservations required). More information here.

Sisters in Law

Six Points Theater highlights the complex friendship between the first Supreme Court justices who were women — Sandra Day O’Connor, who began serving in 1981, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose term began in 1993. The two firebrands didn’t always see eye to eye, but shared a common vision for women’s rights. Laura Stearns directs the play, written by Jonathan Shapiro based on Linda R. Hirshman’s book. Laura Esping and Patty Mathews take on the two powerhouses. Saturday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., through Nov. 5 ($26-40). More information here.

Artists in Conversation with Syed Hosain and Ruthann Godollei

Two thoughtful, intelligent artists sit down for a discussion about art, life and Hosain’s recent body of work featured in “EYES THEY SEA,” on view at SooVAC. Syed Hosain, a former mentee of Ruthann Godollei, shares with her a political bent to his work, one that’s powered by a decisive emotional language. Hosain created the works — which layer found media with his abstract, dizzyingly expressive work with paint. Among the works are ghostly portraits with flattened features. There are also chaotic pieces, where symbolic images emerge from layered thick paint. The works speak to Minneapolis’ unrest after the murder of George Floyd, the experience of the pandemic and our disrupted world. Sunday, Oct. 22, from 3 to 4 p.m. at SooVAC. More information here.