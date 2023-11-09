Welcome to Daylight Savings Time in Minnesota. Blink, and it’s nighttime. Look, we can’t change this dark turn of event, so you might as well embrace the new nighttime normal by heading out to some cool happenings. Mary Mack is in town taping an album at Acme Comedy, which should be a good time. Or venture over to the Sound Unseen festival of music and movies — Low Cut Connie’s new film, “Art Dealers,” has me particularly intrigued. This weekend, the Walker Art Center hosts its ever-popular After Hours, this week celebrating the opening of “Multiple Realities,” while Lightning Rod heads into Week 2 of Q-Stage at Red Eye Theater. Venture to Northeast Minneapolis for the Fall Open Studios festivities, and this Monday, treat your ears to the Sparks Quartet at Walker West, featuring Minnesota musician Steve Hirsh.

Comedian Mary Mack

Local comedian Mary Mack has been touring heavily of late, but lucky for us, she makes a stop in Minneapolis this week to record a new album at Acme Comedy Club. Enjoy Mary Mack’s brand of subversive Midwest humor and be a part of making it a part of history. Thursday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m. ($18-$33), and Friday, Nov. 9, and Saturday, Nov. 10, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ($22-37). More information here.

“Art Dealers” and more at Sound Unseen

If you missed Low Cut Connie’s stellar show last month, you have another chance to catch the high-flying energy of frontman Adam Weiner as he returns to town for this year’s Sound Unseen Festival. The annual music and cinema extravaganza features “Art Dealers,” a film Weiner co-directed with Roy Power that features a series of three concerts in New York City that took place in 2015, plus 15 years of performance and other footage leading up to that moment. After the screening, Weiner will participate in a Q & A, then do a solo set. More information here. That starts on Friday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the Parkway ($20), and he’ll also do a DJ set on Saturday, Nov.11, from 9 to 11 p.m. at Moxy (free). More information here. For a full Sound Unseen Lineup, including films about rapper Tierra Whack, Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna, and Jazz and R&B singer-songwriter Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz, better known by his stage name Fantastic Negrito, visit the schedule here.

After Hours Opening Night Party: Multiple Realities

Be among the first to visit the Walker Art Center’s exploration of the relationship between art and politics in the after-hours party for “Multiple Realities: Experimental Art in the Eastern Bloc, 1960s-1980s.” The show takes aim at the generation of artists making work in East Germany, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Romania and Yugoslavia in the years before the Berlin Wall came tumbling down, with particular focus on women and queer artists and members of artist collectives. Friday, Nov. 10, at 8:30 p.m. ($25). More information here.

Q-Stage 2023

Transdisciplinary artist MALFLOR (Kieran Myles Andres Tverbakk) creates a three-hour durational event called “Equilibria” for Week 2 of the Q-Stage Series at Red Eye Theater, presented by Lightning Rod. The Houston-born artist often presents work in the context of gallery spaces, previously being shown at Hair + Nails, with the Emerging Curators Institute, the Quarter Gallery at the University of Minnesota, and the Cargill Gallery at the Hennepin County Library. Come anytime and leave when you wish on Friday, Nov. 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Red Eye Theater ($5-25). An artist talk follows the next day, Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. More information here.

Fall Open Studios in Northeast

Take the grand tour around Northeast Minneapolis’ arts district for this year’s Fall Open Studios, where artists will be opening their doors for visitors. From “Art Attack,” at the Northrup King Building, featuring over 400 artists, to a basement speakeasy at Casket Arts to six floors of art, demos, classes and food at the California Building’s “California Dreaming” event, this year’s festival will be popping with art, music and more. The fun takes place Friday, Nov. 10, from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11, from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 12, from noon to 5 p.m. (free). More information here.

Sparks Quartet

Minnesota-based drummer Steve Hirsh has found an inspired groove with the likes of Eri Yamamoto (piano), Chad Fowler (reeds) and William Parker (bass), his three counterparts in a contemporary ensemble where spontaneity is the key. Rolling through textures, colors and rhythms with a daring freedom, these musicians will take you on a journey. The group will be giving a masterclass at Walker West Academy on Monday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m. followed by a concert at 7 p.m. (free). More information here.