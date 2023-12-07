I ventured into the land of holiday plays last weekend, and am happy to report there are some great new options this year. New Native Theatre’s “A Christmas in Ochopee” and Open Eye Theater’s “Scrooge in Rouge” are both spastically charming in their own ways, and worthy options for your list. Musical holiday offerings this weekend include Circus Juventas’ “A Hygge Holiday,” “Christmas with Cantus” and Ben Cook-Feltz’s fundraiser “Holiday Shindig.”

‘A Christmas in Ochopee’

I can’t remember a time when I’ve giggled so much through a play as I did last weekend seeing New Native Theatre’s holiday production, “A Christmas in Ochopee.” Written by Montana Cypress, the story is set in the Florida Everglades as a Native family gathers for the holidays. A playwright and filmmaker from the Miccosukee tribe, Cypress fills the story with larger than life characters, like the proud patriarch, Bo Weetley, played with charismatic (or dare I say rizzmatic) gusto by Thomas Draskovic, and his lovable yet impetuous son Donnie Boy, played with spirited physicality by David Valentine. Donnie Boy’s brother, Junior, played by Bradley Lewis, shows up with his vegan, white fiancee, and more friends, family and a police officer enter the story as well, all while Bo’s wife, Virginia, played by Genevieve Lane, attempts to instill some sense of order amidst the chaos.

NNT presented a 10-minute version of the play for a festival back in 2018, and had planned to present the full version in 2020. The pandemic delayed things, and in the meantime, Cypress has turned the story into a film as well, which has been making the film festival circuit. NNT’s version, directed by Julia Rosa Sosa, has an endearing, goofy quality that’s hard not to love. Thursday, Dec. 7, Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m., through Dec. 17 at Red Eye Theater ($35 or pay what you can). More information here.

‘Scrooge in Rouge’

Open Eye Theater revives the era of the Victorian music hall for its production of “Scrooge in Rouge.” Analogous to vaudeville in the U.S., performances in Britain’s music halls were rowdy, scandalous affairs filled with popular tunes, comedy, specialty acts and on occasion, drag. In this story, 17 members of a 20-person cast have gone ill, so it’s up to just three actors to bring Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” to life. Directed by Joel Sass, the show carries feats of quick costume changing mastery, breathless pace and zaniness. Sass ably brings Ricky Graham’s book and lyrics, additional material by Jeffery Roberson, other interesting bits by Yvette Hargie and original music by Jefferson Turner to life with a light, silly touch. Abilene Olson’s killer voice, Neal Skoy’s rubber physicality and Maren Ward’s comic timing make for an enjoyable, nutty, time. Thursday, Dec. 7, Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m., through Dec. 30 at Open Eye Theater ($30). More information here.

Juxtaposition Arts: Encounters

If you haven’t had a chance to visit Juxtaposition Art’s beautiful new building in north Minneapolis, now’s your chance. Founded in 1995, the youth-focused arts organization launched a $14 million capital campaign back in 2018, with a goal to design a state-of-the-art campus and center. The new three-story building has outdoor gathering and green spaces, and indoor classrooms, art galleries and labs for its apprentice artists to work (while getting paid) in different disciplines like ceramics, contemporary art, printing, textiles, environmental studies and graphics. This week, JXTA is opening a new exhibition featuring artists from the Contemporary Art Lab. The young artists (ages 16 to 20) have gathered objects from up and down Broadway Avenue as material for their art works. Wood slats, empty bottles and rusted metal gets transformed into new creations by the young artists, guided by teaching artist Cameron Patricia Downey. The opening reception takes place Thursday, Dec. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2007 Emerson Ave. N. (free). More information here.

‘A Hygge Holiday’

Circus Juventas, Minnesota’s own circus school, presents its first show after recently undergoing a leadership transition. After a 30-year tenure, co-founders Dan and Elizabeth “Betty” Butler passed the torch to their daughter, Rachel Butler Norris, and aerialist and coach Rob Dawson this year. “A Hygge Holiday” first premiered in 2021, takes its title from the Danish word for a feeling of cozy contentment. It tells the story of a group of young people headed for a woodsy vacation who end up getting a dose of mystery and adventure along the way. With aerial acts, acrobatics, lumberjack displays, and Norse folklore, it features the world’s future circus stars getting their training in St. Paul. Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m., through Dec. 17. ($35, $25 for kids 3-12 and 65 and older). More information here.

‘Christmas with Cantus’

Cantus mixes song and storytelling at their “Christmas with Cantus” event, offering familiar and unique tales and songs. Let this divine men’s choir offer you a holiday treat as they weave carols and songs through Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” Christine Lê’s “The Hawai’i Snowman” and Mark Twain’s “A Letter from Santa Claus” at various locations. Friday, Dec. 8, at 11 a.m. at Westminster Hall, Minneapolis, Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. at Zumbro Lutheran Church, Rochester, and Sunday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Stillwater, through Dec. 21. ($36 adults, $5 students, pay what you can Dec. 16 and 19). More information here.

‘Holiday Shindig’ at kj’s Hideaway

When he was 5 years old, singer, songwriter and keyboard player Ben Cook-Feltz was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a type of sarcoma, or soft tissue cancer. He’s been cancer-free since 1988, but an experience like that is not one a person soon forgets. For his annual “Holiday Shindig,” Cook-Feltz is raising awareness and funds for Rein in Sarcoma, a nonprofit that supports people with the disease. The show mixes together Cook-Feltz’s own tunes from his album “Merry BCF-ing Christmas!” and classic songs and covers. He’s joined by a mix of guest artists playing everything from indie and folk to rock and bluegrass, including Jillian Rae, Leslie Rich and Becky Schlegel. 100 percent of the proceeds go toward the cause. Sunday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m., kj’s Hideaway ($15). More information here.