Book fair aims to introduce Minnesota to a booming art form: photo bookmaking

Dive into the wide world of photo books this week in a kind of informal book fair put together by local author Brad Zellar. The fair magnifies Midwest artists, creators and publishers engaged in the niche world of photo bookmaking.

Taking place in the Riverplace complex in Minneapolis, the mini photo book fair will have tables set up where you can peruse photo books and meet photo book creators. Among them are Erinn Springer, whose book “Dormant Season,” captures the rustic beauty of Wisconsin’s rural landscape, and Katherine Turczan, whose “From Where They Came,” captures the photographer’s many trips to Ukraine over decades. Also on hand at the event will be Vince Leo, author of “Remembered as a Blessing,” photographer Ethan Aaro Jones and Andy Sturdevant, who has been a contributor at MinnPost and runs Birchwood Palace Industries, L.L.C., a publisher of artist books, zines, a niche reference materials.

Zellar has been in the photo book scene for quite some time. He co-authored several photo books with photographer Alec Soth, in which the duo traveled to hidden pockets of the United States, capturing subcultures, landscape and human nature along the way.

He’s also written “The Suburban World,” a book that takes the viewer back in time to the 1940s and 1950s, when the suburbs, and specifically Bloomington, Minnesota, was carving its place in America’s identity. That book highlights photographer Irwin Nirling, a 3M engineer and freelance photographer for the Bloomington Police Department. It served as inspiration for the Coen brothers’ movie “A Serious Man.”

Among his other credits, Zellar wrote the award-winning “Conductors of the Moving World,” using photos by a Japanese traffic control investigator traveling throughout the United States.

In recent years, Zellar, who grew up in Austin, Minnesota, and is now based in the Twin Cities, has spent much of his time outside of Minnesota — both to document the communities he covers in his books but also to promote his work at fairs around the U.S. and Europe. At festivals like Paris Photo, and the New York and Los Angeles Book fairs, he encounters hundreds of thousands of people standing around buying photo books.

“There’s hundreds and hundreds of these publishers from all over the world that come to these things. And the crowds are just madness,” he says. “If you think the book is dead, you’re just publishing the wrong books.”

A lot of the energy is driven by an artist-driven publishing boom, Zellar says. “It’s gone kind of the way of the music scene,” he says. “They’ve started their own photo book publishing enterprises. They’re almost all run and owned by photographers, whether it’s Deadbeat Club in L.A. Trespasser, which is in Austin, Texas, or TBW in Oakland — I mean, there’s a zillion of them now.” The wealth of indie publishers has given rise to photo book fairs all over the world.

“This is kind of a boom time for photo books,” Zellar says. “The book has become a really central form of the whole art form — it’s a way to get the work out there.”

Zellar wants to build up some of the excitement about photo books he’s seen in other cities, where you find stores exclusively catering to the trend — like Baltimore Photo Space, Spaces Corner in Pittsburgh, and many stores in Los Angeles and New York.

He also would like more people here in the Midwest to know about some of the photo book artists here that are getting recognized in other places. Zellar reports feeling “astonished” by how many remarkable artists from Midwest and Minnesota are celebrated at fairs around the globe, without having a strong presence here in the Twin Cities. “I’d very much like to change that,” he tells me.

While in Paris recently, he heard about a book called “From Where They Came,” by Katherine Turczan, a Ukrainian-American photographer based in the Twin Cities, whose work explores her own family history in post-Soviet Ukraine. Someone had mentioned that Turczan was from the same place Zellar was from, and he soon learned she’s a professor at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. They had never met.

Like Zellar, Turczan says she’s had a number of people ask her when she travels outside of Minnesota: “What is in the water in Minnesota? Because you guys have so many great artists there,” she says.

Turczan is very established as a photographer (her work has been collected by major museums like the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Minneapolis Institute of Art and the Getty Museum), but says she’s new to the world of photo book fairs.

She was struck while attending Paris Photo by the enthusiasm the fair inspired. “It was so joyful for me to see that it was not just this niche world of photographers buying other people’s photographers books, but it was Parisians who love photography. It wasn’t just people with money, although there was a lot of people with money there. I’ve never seen so much blue cashmere in my life.”

Another Midwestern who attended the Paris Photo Week was Erinn Springer, whose book, “Dormant Season,” won the 2021 Charcoal Book Club Publishing Prize. Springer didn’t study photography — she has a BFA in Fine Art: Communication Design from Parsons: The New School of Design — but she was always interested in making pictures. One day, she saw an advertisement for The Chico Review. It’s an intensive photo book retreat, and where Springer met Zellar and many others in the photo book world.

“That was the first place that I really found a lot of like-minded people that really introduced me to just this whole world of photo bookmaking,” Springer says. Originally from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Springer divides her time between there and New York, and plans to move to northern Minnesota starting in February. “I wanted to photograph that area, and I just thought this would be such a great time to do it,” she says. “I finished up my first long-term project and my instincts have brought me kind of to that northern region around Lake Superior.”

You can meet these artists and other photo book enthusiasts this weekend. The event takes place in the space of Haberman: Modern Storytellers for Pioneers, in the Riverplace complex, 42 Lourdes Place, on Sunday, Jan. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. (free).