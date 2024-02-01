Slide into February with music, art and community with a host of events happening near and far.

At the Capri Theater, the Legends Series returns with “Souled Out,” though not sold out, featuring a newly formed trio of singers called Co-Mingl that will have you tapping your feet. Over at the University of Minnesota, 29 artists are featured in an exhibition at the Katherine E. Nash Gallery, marking the newly formed George Morrison Center for Indigenous Arts. Also this week, the Minnesota Opera’s production of “The Elixir of Love,” is a tasty treat, and at David Petersen Gallery, Kramer Hegenbarth shares his whimsical ceramic rock monsters. Finally, Minneapolis artist seangarrison gives a talk over in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, sharing about his recent works.

‘The Elixir of Love’

A sweet cast, a darling set design, and a silly but endearing story offer a dose of rom com for your viewing pleasure over at the Ordway for Minnesota Opera’s production of “The Elixir of Love” by Gaetano Donizetti.

If you are a fan of plots where something bad almost happens but crisis is quickly averted, this is the story for you. Vanessa Becerra, who played the titular “Daughter of the Regiment” with the Minnesota Opera last year with plucky humor and powerful high notes, returns as Adina, a rich young woman courted by two men – a lowly farm worker and a soldier. Minnesota Opera’s production sets the story in 1916 in Southern California, in a moment when an enterprising “drink an orange” campaign was popularizing the fruit. Andrew Stenson plays Nemorino, a farmworker at Adina’s estate, who pays a traveling salesman a fee for an elixir that, when he drinks it, is supposed to make his love fall for him. Turns out, the elixir is simply Bordeaux and orange juice, but this is a plot where anything can happen when it comes to love. Stenson is a lovable goof in this truly ridiculous and yet delightful story, and both of the leads sound terrific together, as does the large cast. Jaime Mejia’s set, centered around a Spanish Colonial Revival mansion surrounded by orange trees, pleases in this charming production directed by Daniel Ellis. Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Ordway ($31-$233). More information here.

‘A Room Full of Overcaffeinated Technicolor Kindergarten Children’

A mini road trip might be in order this week to see the first solo exhibition of artist seangarrison (the artist spells it all one word with no capitalizations) at the Pablo Center at the Confluence in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Originally from Detroit, the artist has been based in Minneapolis from an early age, and began his career a bit by accident in 2010. At the time, he worked for the Council on Crime and Justice and was asked by a colleague to contribute a piece of art for a fundraiser. He had done art as a young person, and was involved with creative writing projects as an adult, but hadn’t been involved in making visual arts for many years. The fundraiser sparked seangarrison’s journey into art making and since then, he has immersed himself in his practice, taking on social issues like police brutality and gun violence in his abstract paintings and sculpture as well as performance-based live painting events. With a studio in Northrop King building, he’s worked with the Minnesota African Heritage Museum and Gallery and other local venues, and has been complimented by MSNBC host Chris Hayes. In “A Room Full of Overcaffeinated Technicolor Kindergarten Children,” the artist shares work that brings his clear eyed vision of the world to the surface. With bright colors, bold brush strokes and patterns, and incorporated symbols, the work stirs emotion as it addresses issues. The artist talk takes place Friday, Feb. 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pablo Center at the Confluence in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The exhibition runs through March 3 (free). More information here.

‘Dreaming Our Futures: Ojibwe and Očhéthi Šakówiŋ Artists and Knowledge Keepers’

The University of Minnesota launches the George Morrison Center for Indigenous Arts – a new study center devoted to Indigenous art and artists – with an exhibition called “Dreaming Our Futures: Ojibwe and Očhéthi Šakówiŋ Artists and Knowledge Keepers.” Named after former University of Minnesota faculty member George Morrison, an important American abstract painter and sculptor who was a member of the Grand Portage Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, the new center will foster research around the arts, “informed by Indigenous knowledge and perspectives,” according to Northrop Professor of American Studies Brenda J. Child, quoted on the University’s website.

The inaugural show, curated by Child and Howard Oransky with Christopher Pexa, is currently on view at the Katherine E. Nash Gallery, and will eventually travel to the Rochester Art Center and the Tweed Museum of Art. It features work by Morrison as well as other national 20th figures, including Patrick DesJarlait and Oscar Howe, who, along with Morrison, as well as nationally recognized living Ojibwe artists, including Andrea Carlson, Dyani White Hawk, and Rabbett Before Horses Strickland. A number of beautiful and dream-like works are featured by Joe Geshick in the show, and Fern Cloud’s untitled buffalo hide painting made in 2023 is a real stunner. The exhibition also features work by a number of recently passed celebrated Minnesota artists, including Jim Denomie, Waŋblí Mayášleča (Francis J. Yellow, Jr.) and Sam English.

The opening event for the exhibition takes place this Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m. (free). A panel of Native artists, writers and scholars (including Kate Beane, Louise Erdrich, Diane Wilson, and Christopher Pexa) will discuss the artworks in the exhibition with Brenda J. Child. The panel is followed by a reception, and it’s also a chance to pick up the gorgeous accompanying catalog. The exhibition will be on view at Nash through March 16. Additional related events can be found on here.

Legends presents: ‘Souled Out’

The Legends @ The Capri concert series pays tribute to American soul music with a performance by a new group of soul/R&B singers called Co-Mingl, featuring vocalists g’Beau, Will Wesley and Kelz, accompanied by a live band. The group will perform legends like The Temptations, Otis Redding, James Brown, Sam Cooke and more, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb 4, ($25 or $30 at the door, Buy online at capri.simplextix). More information here.

‘Flowering in the Dark’

Kramer Hegenbarth’s ceramic “rock monsters” feature sharp teeth, oversized tongues, plant-like adornments and hyper colored patterns. The artist has commented that the giant mouth sculptures were inspired both by nature and rocks and the 1986 film, “Little Shop of Horrors.” Since 2017, Hegenbarth has been an artist at Interact Center for Visual and Performing Arts, an organization that focuses on radical inclusion highlighting the creative talents of people with disabilities, and he’s also shown work at the Minnesota Museum of American Art and Gamut Gallery. This week, David Petersen Gallery opens a solo exhibition of Hegenbarth’s work called “Flowering in the Dark,” featuring artworks with titles like “Punk Rock,” and “The Creep.” Dog Eye Press will be on hand at the opening, releasing three new artist-created books by John Fleischer, Tom Bubul, as well as a catalogue of Hegenbarth’s work. The opening takes place Saturday, Feb. 3 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., with the exhibition running through March 3 (free). More information here.