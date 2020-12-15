Job Opening: Development Coordinator



Starting salary/benefits: $45,000/year, plus health insurance, 401K, paid time off (PTO), short-term disability, life insurance, plus options for dental and vision coverage

The development coordinator will provide crucial support for MinnPost’s growth in fundraising and outreach strategies, working closely with the executive director to provide operational support in the areas of major gifts, grants, and events. This role will research major donor and funder prospects and support the executive director in growing philanthropic relationships in the community. The development coordinator will serve as a hub for our development team, also working with the membership manager; recording, processing, and acknowledging donations; and responding to donor inquiries. This position will play a key role in maintaining and managing our constituent database in Salesforce, ensuring accurate records, and preparing reports. The development coordinator will also be involved in the planning, organizing, and executing events and will also assist with foundation proposals and reports.

The ideal candidate will demonstrate finely-tuned attention to detail, the ability to thrive in a rapidly changing environment, and an ability to both direct their own work and collaborate as part of a team. We are looking for someone who is passionate about MinnPost’s mission and the essential role our public-service journalism plays in Minnesota.

This position is an excellent opportunity for someone early in their career who wants to gain more experience in nonprofit resource development and management and will report directly to the executive director.

Key Responsibilities:

Development support and processing (75%)

In coordination with the development team, assist in the development and execution of an annual work plan designed to achieve fundraising goals.

Record, process, and acknowledge gifts to the organization.

Respond to donor inquiries.

Maintain Salesforce (donor database) and develop a deep understanding of how it works and how to leverage data for the success of MinnPost’s mission.

Event support (20%)

Assign in planning, organizing, and implementation of audience-building and fundraising events, which currently include MinnPost Socials, MinnRoast, and the MinnPost Anniversary Celebration.

Staff development and organizational collaboration (5%)

Contribute to whole staff meetings and discussions, engage in collaboration with teammates, learn about the nonprofit news industry, and participate in MinnPost’s excellent work.

Qualifications

Effective and personable communication skills geared to either internal colleagues and external partners in the community.

A strong collaborative approach to work, with a focus on developing positive relationships with coworkers, donors, and other stakeholders.

Creative thinking with the ability to problem-solve and handle time-sensitive deadlines.

Knowledge of Salesforce is a plus but not a requirement. Understanding of other CRM software shows the ability to understand Salesforce.

Previous development experience is a plus, but not a requirement. Demonstrated experience in similar situations is most important.

Experience working in a nimble and fast-moving work environment is a plus.

There are great candidates who might not check all these boxes or who hold important skills we haven’t listed. Don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself. We also encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities.

Since its founding in 2007, MinnPost has established itself as one of the nation’s largest and most successful regional nonprofit news organizations. We serve our audience with a deeper understanding of the politics and culture shaping Minnesota.

While we’re more mature than a start-up, it’s fair to say we’re often called to wear many hats and jump in to help each other when the situation calls for it. We’re committed to maintaining a healthy work-life balance and providing a place for staff to feel supported in their professional growth and achieve ambitious goals.

Currently, due to COVID-19, MinnPost staff are working remotely. This position will start remote, but when circumstances allow, the position will be based at MinnPost’s office in Minneapolis, MN.

To apply, email your resume and cover letter to jobs@minnpost.com with ‘Development Coordinator’ in the subject line. The position will remain open until filled, but we will begin reviewing applications on January 4, 2021.

This is a full-time, exempt position.

Physical Requirements: