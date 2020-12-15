Job Opening: Operations Manager



Starting salary/benefits: $50,000/year, plus health insurance, 401K, paid time off (PTO), short-term disability, life insurance, plus options for dental and vision coverage

The operations manager will provide crucial leadership for MinnPost’s day-to-day administration. This position will serve as an operational hub and be responsible for accounts payable and receivable, payroll, contractor pay, office administration, and human resources. This position will work closely with our contract accountant to ensure monthly financial reconciliation and accurate bookkeeping. This role will also work directly with the executive director and editor to generate and track budgets and financial reporting for both internal and external purposes.

The ideal candidate will demonstrate a finely-tuned attention to detail, the ability to thrive in a rapidly changing environment, and an ability to both direct their own work and collaborate as part of a team. We are looking for someone who is passionate about MinnPost’s mission and the essential role our public-service journalism plays in Minnesota.

This position will report directly to the executive director.

Key Responsibilities:

Operations (80%)

Process accounts payable and receivable, bi-monthly payroll, expense reimbursement, and contractor pay

Process all forms of donations and work with development team to track donation restrictions, grant budgets, and financial reporting

Work closely with the contract accountant to provide monthly financial reports to the executive director

Work with an external firm, coordinate 990 forms and annual audit process and reporting

General office management, including: process and distribute incoming mail, process equipment/supply requests and orders, serve as the organizational contact with the building landlord and cleaning service

Establish and manage vendor accounts and relationships

Provide administrative support for the board of directors, maintaining accurate records and facilitating the creation and distribution of meeting materials

Occasional support for event planning and execution

Human Resources (15%)

Manage benefits for staff, working with providers and brokers, including annual enrollment

Collaborate with staff supervisors on the hiring process for open positions and annual performance reviews for the staff

Facilitate a cross-organizational working group on diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts at MinnPost

Manage on- and off-boarding for staff and contractors

Staff development and organizational collaboration (5%)

Contribute to staff meetings and discussions, engage in collaboration with teammates, and connect with the broader nonprofit news community

Qualifications:

Effective and personable communication skills geared to both internal colleagues and external partners in the community.

A strong collaborative approach to work, with a focus on developing positive relationships with coworkers, vendors, donors, and other stakeholders.

Creative thinking with the ability to problem-solve and handle time-sensitive deadlines.

Ability to handle sensitive and confidential personnel information.

Experience with Quickbooks online, Bill.com, and Salesforce a plus, but not a requirement. Facility with similar software can demonstrate transferable skills.

Experience managing operations in a nimble and fast-moving work environment is a plus.

There are great candidates who might not check all these boxes or who might hold important skills we haven’t listed. Don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself. We also encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities.

Since its founding in 2007, MinnPost has established itself as one of the nation’s largest and most successful regional nonprofit news organizations. We serve our audience by helping them gain a deeper understanding of the politics and culture shaping Minnesota.

While we’re more mature than a start-up, it’s fair to say we’re often called to wear many hats and jump in to help each other when the situation calls for it. We’re committed to maintaining a healthy work-life balance and providing a place for staff to feel supported in their professional growth and achieve ambitious goals.

Currently, due to COVID-19, MinnPost staff are working remotely. While this position will start mostly remote, the role will need to access the office and the post office at least once a week to process mail. This will be done following guidance on social distancing and other safety precautions. When circumstances allow, the position will be based at MinnPost’s office in Minneapolis, MN.

To apply, email your resume and cover letter to jobs@minnpost.com with ‘Operations Manager’ in the subject line. The position will remain open until filled, but we will begin reviewing applications on January 4, 2021.

This is a full-time, exempt position.

Physical Requirements: