Job opening: Washington correspondent

MinnPost is seeking a Washington correspondent.

As our D.C.-based reporter, your primary responsibility will be to keep tabs on Minnesota’s 10-member congressional delegation and other Minnesotans making news in the capital, along with assessing the impact of administration and congressional action on Minnesota.

We offer our reporters a high level of freedom, and expect a high level of responsibility: You should be comfortable doing 2-3 stories each week along with the occasional deep-dives on issues of interest to Minnesotans. You will also be responsible for writing a weekly newsletter, the D.C. Memo, summarizing and analyzing the big stories out of Washington.

An intimate knowledge of Minnesota is not required, though a willingness to learn about the state’s unique political culture certainly is. Candidates should be able to work independently and have a proven ability to write compellingly about politics and policy for an engaged audience.

That said, we know there are great candidates who may not fit everything we’ve described above — or who have important skills we haven’t thought of. If that’s you, don’t hesitate to apply. We’re committed to building an inclusive newsroom that represents the people and communities we serve, and we especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply for this position, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people and people with disabilities.

This is a full-time position that includes medical insurance; paid time off each year; and a 401(k) match. The anticipated annual salary range is $45,000 to $50,000, based on experience and qualifications.

To apply, send a cover letter, a résumé and links to 3 samples of your best work to newsjobs@minnpost.com.No phone calls, please.