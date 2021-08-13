Starting salary: $65,000/year

Location: Minneapolis, MN

MinnPost is hiring an audience editor, a new position, that will lead audience development and community engagement efforts across the organization. Reporting to the editor, this person will work with both editorial and business staff, setting goals, measuring success, and executing strategies with an eye toward growing and deepening audience relationships.

In this role, you will:

Develop and manage products, based in the practices of user experience, with a particular focus on newsletters and other digital solutions

Pitch and edit stories as a member of MinnPost’s editorial team

Gather and report audience metrics and other quantitative data and guide its use for decision making

Lead community engagement for meaningful communication with audiences we don’t reach and connecting their needs into MinnPost’s programming

Oversee MinnPost’s presence on social media platforms, finding opportunities for new or deeper engagement

Ensure best practices for SEO across the organization, optimizing headlines and managing MinnPost’s Google Ads profile

Supervise and support the work and professional development of MinnPost’s creative director and user experience engineer

Lead and organize the cross-departmental audience development team

More than anything, you will work across the organization – and as a member of MinnPost’s leadership team – to further the reach of our nonprofit newsroom and center the needs of the people we serve.

We’re looking for someone who is entrepreneurial, a team player, and driven by our shared belief that rigorous, in-depth journalism is crucial to a strong democracy.

Relevant skills:

3+ years of journalism experience in a digital media environment

Ability to multitask and work on deadlines

Strong writing and editing skills

Strong organizational and communication skills

Experience in WordPress or similar content management systems

Familiarity with content analytics, including Google Analytics

SEO experience, including keyword research, headline writing and link-building

Self-starting, proactive attitude

There are great candidates who might not check all these boxes or who hold important skills we haven’t listed. Don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself. We also encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities.

Benefits:

Health insurance

401(k) with employer match

Flexible work hours

15 paid days off and 10 paid holidays

Short term disability insurance

Life insurance

Options for dental, vision, and long term disability, and supplemental life insurance

Since its founding in 2007, MinnPost has established itself as one of the nation’s largest and most successful regional nonprofit news organizations. Central to our work is our focus on writing about civic and cultural issues with depth, clarity and context, providing coverage that gives our readers a deeper understanding of the critical challenges and dynamics shaping public life in Minnesota.

While we’re more mature than a start-up, we’re often called to wear many hats and jump in to help each other when the situation calls for it. We’re committed to maintaining a healthy work-life balance and providing a place for staff to feel supported in their professional growth and achieve ambitious goals.

Apply:

Interested candidates should apply with a priority deadline of August 30. Please submit your resume and complete an application using this form.