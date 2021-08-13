Starting salary: $65,000/year
Location: Minneapolis, MN
MinnPost is hiring an audience editor, a new position, that will lead audience development and community engagement efforts across the organization. Reporting to the editor, this person will work with both editorial and business staff, setting goals, measuring success, and executing strategies with an eye toward growing and deepening audience relationships.
In this role, you will:
- Develop and manage products, based in the practices of user experience, with a particular focus on newsletters and other digital solutions
- Pitch and edit stories as a member of MinnPost’s editorial team
- Gather and report audience metrics and other quantitative data and guide its use for decision making
- Lead community engagement for meaningful communication with audiences we don’t reach and connecting their needs into MinnPost’s programming
- Oversee MinnPost’s presence on social media platforms, finding opportunities for new or deeper engagement
- Ensure best practices for SEO across the organization, optimizing headlines and managing MinnPost’s Google Ads profile
- Supervise and support the work and professional development of MinnPost’s creative director and user experience engineer
- Lead and organize the cross-departmental audience development team
More than anything, you will work across the organization – and as a member of MinnPost’s leadership team – to further the reach of our nonprofit newsroom and center the needs of the people we serve.
We’re looking for someone who is entrepreneurial, a team player, and driven by our shared belief that rigorous, in-depth journalism is crucial to a strong democracy.
Relevant skills:
- 3+ years of journalism experience in a digital media environment
- Ability to multitask and work on deadlines
- Strong writing and editing skills
- Strong organizational and communication skills
- Experience in WordPress or similar content management systems
- Familiarity with content analytics, including Google Analytics
- SEO experience, including keyword research, headline writing and link-building
- Self-starting, proactive attitude
There are great candidates who might not check all these boxes or who hold important skills we haven’t listed. Don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself. We also encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities.
Benefits:
- Health insurance
- 401(k) with employer match
- Flexible work hours
- 15 paid days off and 10 paid holidays
- Short term disability insurance
- Life insurance
- Options for dental, vision, and long term disability, and supplemental life insurance
Since its founding in 2007, MinnPost has established itself as one of the nation’s largest and most successful regional nonprofit news organizations. Central to our work is our focus on writing about civic and cultural issues with depth, clarity and context, providing coverage that gives our readers a deeper understanding of the critical challenges and dynamics shaping public life in Minnesota.
While we’re more mature than a start-up, we’re often called to wear many hats and jump in to help each other when the situation calls for it. We’re committed to maintaining a healthy work-life balance and providing a place for staff to feel supported in their professional growth and achieve ambitious goals.
Apply:
Interested candidates should apply with a priority deadline of August 30. Please submit your resume and complete an application using this form.