Starting salary: $75,000

Location: Minneapolis, MN

MinnPost is hiring a managing editor. This is a senior role at the organization, and we’re looking for someone with demonstrated leadership skills, news judgment and a commitment to the highest journalism ethics. Reporting to the editor, this person will need to be equally comfortable managing writers, line-editing stories and conceiving of strategic ways our nonprofit newsroom can improve and expand our brand of in-depth, enterprise journalism.

In this role, you will:



Supervise, coach, and develop story ideas with several reporters, contract writers, freelancers and interns; line-edit their work to MinnPost standards

Oversee our Community Voices section, our version of an op-ed page, including soliciting and assessing submissions, choosing which commentaries to publish and editing the pieces for publication

Assess, edit and publish Letters to MinnPost

Assist the editor in managing the newsroom; work collaboratively to craft strategies that further the organization’s mission

Work closely with other editors and creative director to manage MinnPost’s publication schedule

Help track, prepare and submit entries to relevant journalism contests

Represent MinnPost at various live events, including moderating panel discussions or speaking to organizations, university classes, etc.

We’re looking for someone who is collaborative, organized and ambitious — and driven by our shared belief that rigorous, in-depth journalism is crucial to a strong democracy.

Relevant skills:

7+ years of journalism experience, with at least three years of experience managing writers

Outstanding editing, coaching, organizational and communication skills

Ability to multitask and work on deadlines

Experience in WordPress or similar content management systems

Self-starting, proactive attitude

There are great candidates who might not check all these boxes or who hold important skills we haven’t listed. Don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself. We also encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities.

Benefits:

Health insurance

401(k) with employer match

Flexible work hours

15 paid days off and 10 paid holidays

Short term disability insurance

Life insurance

Options for dental, vision, and long term disability, and supplemental life insurance

Since its founding in 2007, MinnPost has established itself as one of the nation’s largest and most successful regional nonprofit news organizations. Central to our work is our focus on writing about civic and cultural issues with depth, clarity and context, providing coverage that gives our readers a deeper understanding of the critical challenges and dynamics shaping life in Minnesota.

While we’re more mature than a start-up, we’re often called to wear many hats and jump in to help each other when the situation calls for it. We’re committed to maintaining a healthy work-life balance and providing a place for staff to feel supported in their professional growth and achieve ambitious goals.

Apply:

Interested candidates should apply with a priority deadline of August 30. Please submit your resume and complete an application using this form.