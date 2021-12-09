Race & Health Equity Reporting Fellowship

Starting salary: $48,000/year

Location: Minneapolis, MN

MinnPost, one of the nation’s most successful nonprofit digital news organizations, is hiring a health equity reporting fellow.

This is a year-long, full-time position that will cover the different ways poverty, discrimination, education, employment, transportation, housing and the environment affect health and health care among Minnesota’s BIPOC communities.

Our ideal candidate is an early career journalist who is eager to learn and open to taking on what is a new beat for us. We’re looking for someone who is entrepreneurial, a team player, and driven by our shared belief that rigorous, in-depth journalism is crucial to a strong democracy.

The position is based in Minneapolis and will primarily be focusing on reporting in and around the Twin Cities, though there is likely to be some reporting in Greater Minnesota.

The fellowship is slated to run from January–December of 2021, and the fellow will be a member of MinnPost staff, with a full-time salary and benefits.

Relevant skills

Strong writing and reporting skills

Ability to multitask and meet strict deadlines

Strong organizational and communication skills

Self-starter; proactive attitude

There are great candidates who might not check all these boxes or who hold important skills we haven’t listed. Don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself.

To better reflect the communities we serve, we seek to recruit staff members from many backgrounds and with diverse identities.We strongly encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities.

Benefits

Health insurance

401(k) with employer match

Professional development stipend

Flexible work hours

15 paid days off and 10 paid holidays

Short term disability insurance

Life insurance

Options for dental, vision, and long term disability, and supplemental life insurance

We’re committed to maintaining a healthy work-life balance and providing a place for staff to feel supported in their professional growth and achieve ambitious goals.

To apply, please submit a resume and 3-5 examples of your work here:

http://s.alchemer.com/s3/MinnPost-Health-Equity-Fellowship