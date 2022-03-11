Starting minimum salary: $100,000/year

Location: Minneapolis, MN

MinnPost is seeking an experienced and ambitious editor to lead our newsroom into the next chapter of its evolution as an indispensable source for thoughtful, nonpartisan news coverage and further establish MinnPost as an essential community asset.

In this role, you’ll set an editorial strategy that centers the needs of readers, exploring and explaining the politics, policies and people shaping our state. You’ll build on MinnPost’s core coverage with an eye toward more enterprise reporting that goes beyond daily news to provide context and analysis, as well as compelling visualizations that illuminate stories and data, community engagement, and other innovative ways MinnPost’s work can reach and serve audiences, both existing and new. You’ll provide both big-picture editorial vision, empowering reporters and editors to find and produce good stories, as well as editing and supervising writers as part of regular newsroom operations.

As editor, you’ll collaborate with colleagues across the organization on audience, partnerships, revenue, and events to expand the reach of MinnPost’s journalism and journalists across platforms, from our own site to the airwaves and pages of news organizations across Minnesota (and beyond). You’ll be a visible and compelling representative for MinnPost with the community.

Importantly, you’ll provide leadership centered on transparency, openness and empathy, fostering a work environment where everyone feels supported to do their best work in service to our mission. You’ll foster a culture to make MinnPost — and the field of journalism — more inclusive and representative.

Since its founding in 2007, MinnPost has established itself as one of the nation’s most successful regional nonprofit news organizations. We’ve established a strong reputation for in-depth journalism and built a solid base of readership and support for our work. We’re now looking for an editor who can take us to new heights and who will be a central leader as we implement a new strategic plan that further differentiates and distinguishes MinnPost in our media ecosystem.

In this role, you will:

Set the vision and strategy for our editorial operation, managing both daily reporting and longer-term projects

Produce high-quality, reader-centered journalism that’s clearly differentiated in our market and that serves existing audiences while also reaching new ones

Lead our team of reporters and editors with an eye toward the development, cultivation and retention of early-career talent

Maintain MinnPost’s reputation as an independent and nonpartisan news organization

Cultivate an inclusive and collaborative editorial (and organizational) culture that ensures our newsroom and coverage reflect the diversity of Minnesota

Seek and manage external collaboration and partnership opportunities that maximize resources and amplify MinnPost’s work

Work with the executive director and the rest of the leadership team, collaborating on organizational strategy and vision toward a vibrant, sustainable future

Work with colleagues on events, revenue and audience engagement, while maintaining editorial independence

Represent MinnPost in the community, on other media, in the industry, at events, and in conversations with supporters and funders

Relevant skills:

5+ years of experience leading newsroom teams, including the management of early-career journalists

A proven track record of setting and executing a strategic editorial vision

Strong writing, editing and story assigning skills

Strong organizational and communication skills

An understanding of audience metrics and analytics and the ability to make decisions based on data insights

Ability to communicate and collaborate with a wide range of organizational elements, from audience to events to revenue

Familiarity with GSuite, WordPress and relevant social media platforms

There are great candidates who might not check all these boxes or who hold important skills we haven’t listed. Don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself.

To better reflect the communities we serve, we seek to recruit staff members from many backgrounds and with diverse identities. We strongly encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities.

Benefits:

Health insurance (80% for employees / 50% for partners or dependents)

401(k) plan (3% matching up to 6% contribution)

Flexible work hours

Monthly phone stipend

Vacation time off (15 days per year to start)

Paid holidays (8 days per year) and floating holidays (4 days per year)

Sick and safe time (10 days per year)

Paid birthing person health leave (100% up to 6 weeks)

Paid family leave (100% up to 8 weeks)

Short-term disability insurance

Life insurance

Options for employee-paid dental, vision, long-term disability, and supplemental life insurance

While MinnPost is more mature than a start-up, we’re often called to wear many hats and jump in to help each other when the situation calls for it. We’re committed to maintaining a healthy work-life balance and providing a place for staff to feel supported in their professional growth and achieve ambitious goals.

This position is based in Minneapolis, MN. MinnPost has a flexible policy allowing certain employees to work from home, but the successful candidate will be expected to live in the Twin Cities.

If you have questions about this posting or the application process, you can contact Tanner Curl via tcurl@minnpost.com (please use ‘Editor inquiry’ as the subject) or set up a 15-minute phone call via Calendly.

To apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter that conveys how your interests and experiences align with the opportunities you see in MinnPost’s future. Interested candidates should submit their application here. Priority deadline is April 1, 2022.