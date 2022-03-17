MinnPost is seeking a Washington correspondent.

As our D.C.-based reporter, your primary responsibility will be to keep tabs on Minnesota’s 10-member congressional delegation and other Minnesotans making news in the capital, along with assessing the impact of national issues on Minnesota.

We give our journalists the freedom to find and tell the stories they believe are worth telling. But that freedom comes with a high level of responsibility: You should be willing and able to quickly turn around smart, timely stories on the latest Washington news while also looking for enterprise pieces on how national policies and politics affects Minnesotans. You will also be responsible for writing a weekly newsletter, the D.C. Memo, summarizing and analyzing the big stories out of Washington.

An intimate knowledge of Minnesota is not required, though a sense of curiosity about the state’s unique political culture certainly is. Candidates should be self-starters, with a capacity for working independently and a proven ability to write compellingly in a variety of formats for an engaged audience.

This is a union position with a minimum starting salary of $63,000.

Relevant skills:

• A love of politics and a belief that rigorous coverage of politics and public policy is critical to a functioning democracy

• Outstanding writing and reporting skills

• 3+ years of journalism experience, with at least some experience covering a beat

• Ability to multitask and work on deadlines

• Self-starting, proactive attitude

There are great candidates who might not check all these boxes or who hold important skills we haven’t listed. Don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself. We encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities.

Benefits:

● Health insurance (80% for employees / 50% for partners or dependents)

● 401(k) plan (3% matching up to 6% contribution)

● Flexible work hours

● Monthly phone stipend

● Vacation time off (15 days per year)

● Paid holidays (8 days per year) and floating holidays (4 days per year)

● Sick and safe time (10 days per year)

● Paid birthing person health leave (100% up to 6 weeks)

● Paid family leave (100% up to 8 weeks)

● Short-term disability insurance

● Life insurance

● Options for employee-paid dental, vision, long-term disability, and supplemental life insurance

We’re committed to maintaining a healthy work-life balance and providing a place for staff to feel supported in their professional growth and achieve ambitious goals.

To apply, send a résumé, at least three samples of your best work, and five story ideas you’d like to explore as MinnPost’s Washington correspondent using this form.