Interested in working at MinnPost? Connect with us!

MinnPost is an independent, nonprofit newsroom that produces thoughtful, in-depth journalism about civic and cultural affairs impacting Minnesota. You can read more about MinnPost here. Our staff is listed here.

Our current job openings are listed on the Careers page. If there are no jobs listed and you’d like to connect with us about possible future openings or possible freelance opportunities, we invite you to connect with Elizabeth Dunbar for newsroom jobs and Jada Pulley for operations or revenue positions.

We look forward to hearing from you!