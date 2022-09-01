Starting Salary: $58,000 OR $63,000

MinnPost, a nonprofit organization dedicated to in-depth coverage of Minnesota news and culture, is looking for its next Twin Cities beat reporter.

For nearly 15 years, MinnPost has found unique ways to tell stories and engage readers, equipping them with information that allows them to make meaningful change in their communities.

We’re now looking for a journalist capable of both quick, smart takes and also in-depth enterprise reporting on critical issues affecting people who live in the Twin Cities metro area. That could include things like housing, economic development, transit and poverty, but there’s a lot of potential. We’re interested in hearing the incoming reporter’s ideas about how to approach the beat to best serve our readers who live in the Twin Cities and beyond.

The Twin Cities metro area is the third largest population center in the Midwest and home to over a dozen Fortune 500 companies, major sports teams and a rich arts scene. The Twin Cities and Minnesota at large have also received national attention in recent years for long-standing racial disparities in areas such as health, education and wealth. George Floyd’s 2020 murder by a Minneapolis police officer continues to motivate work among city governments, businesses, advocacy groups and others to make the Twin Cities a more equitable place where its diverse population can grow and thrive. Those efforts intersect with a variety of issues, and we’re looking for a reporter who isn’t afraid of complexity and can explain how government decisions actually affect people’s lives.

Relevant skills:

Outstanding writing and reporting skills

3+ years of journalism experience preferred, with at least some experience covering a beat

Ability to multitask and work on deadline

Self-starting, proactive attitude and a track record of collaborating with colleagues

An interest in community engagement and willingness to participate in occasional MinnPost events

Studies have shown that women and people of color are less likely to apply for jobs unless they believe they meet every one of the qualifications as described in a job description. We are most interested in finding the best candidate for the job, and that candidate may be one who comes from a historically marginalized background. We encourage you to apply, even if you don’t believe you meet every one of our qualifications described.

If you are unsure whether you meet the qualifications of this position, or how this would be determined, please feel free to contact MinnPost Editor Elizabeth Dunbar at edunbar@minnpost.com to discuss your application.

This is a union position with a starting salary of $58,000 OR $63,000, depending on experience and qualifications. In order to qualify for a starting salary of $63,000, a candidate must have eight or more years of full-time equivalent professional reporting experience. All other candidates have a starting salary of $58,000.

Benefits

Health insurance

401(k) with employer match

Flexible work hours

15 paid days off and 10 paid holidays

Short term disability insurance

Life insurance

Options for dental, vision, and long term disability, and supplemental life insurance

To apply, please submit your resume and complete an application using this form: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7004218/MP-TC-Beat-Reporter