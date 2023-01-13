Starting salary: $65,000/year

Location: Minneapolis, MN

MinnPost is hiring an audience editor, a new position, that will lead audience development across the organization. Reporting to the editor, this person will work with both editorial and business staff, setting goals, measuring success, and executing strategies with an eye toward growing and deepening audience relationships.

In this role, you will:

Shape and execute MinnPost’s three-year audience goal as part of a broader organizational strategic plan

Collaborate with editor-reporter teams on audience engagement strategies for specific stories or beats to increase reach and impact

Manage content partnerships with other media organizations

Develop and manage products, based in the practices of user experience, with a particular focus on newsletters and other digital products

Compile The Glean and regularly pitch and edit stories as a member of MinnPost’s editorial team

Gather and report audience metrics and other quantitative data and guide its use for decision making

Deploy community engagement strategies for meaningful communication with audiences we haven’t traditionally served in the past and connect their needs into MinnPost’s programming, including through the MinnPost Festival

Oversee MinnPost’s social media strategy and help MinnPost achieve audience growth on multiple platforms and find opportunities for new and deeper engagement

Ensure best practices for SEO across the organization and manage MinnPost’s Google Ads profile

Supervise and support the work and professional development of MinnPost’s creative director and manage contractor and staff work on MinnPost’s content management system and user experience design

Lead and organize the cross-departmental audience development team

More than anything, you will work across the organization – and as a member of MinnPost’s leadership team – to further the reach of our nonprofit newsroom and center the needs of the people we serve.

We’re looking for someone who is entrepreneurial, a team player, and driven by our shared belief that rigorous, in-depth journalism is crucial to a strong democracy.

Relevant skills:

3+ years of journalism experience in a digital media environment

Experience leading teams or projects

Ability to multitask and work on deadlines

Strong writing and editing skills

Strong organizational and communication skills

Experience in WordPress or similar content management systems

Familiarity with content analytics, including Google Analytics

SEO experience, including keyword research, headline writing and link-building

Self-starting, proactive attitude

Studies have shown that women and people of color are less likely to apply for jobs unless they believe they meet every one of the qualifications as described in a job description. We strongly encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, even if you don’t believe you meet every one of our qualifications described.We are most interested in finding the best candidate for the job, and that candidate might not technically meet our named qualifications and might hold important skills we haven’t listed.

If you are unsure whether you meet the qualifications of this position, or how this would be determined, please feel free to contact MinnPost Editor Elizabeth Dunbar at edunbar@minnpost.com to discuss your application.

Benefits

Health insurance

401(k) with employer match

Flexible work hours

15 paid days off and 10 paid holidays

Short term disability insurance

Life insurance

Options for dental, vision, and long term disability, and supplemental life insurance

Since its founding in 2007, MinnPost has established itself as one of the nation’s largest and most successful regional nonprofit news organizations. Central to our work is our focus on writing about civic and cultural issues with depth, clarity and context, providing coverage that gives our readers a deeper understanding of the critical challenges and dynamics shaping public life in Minnesota.

While we’re more mature than a start-up, we’re often called to wear many hats and jump in to help each other when the situation calls for it. We’re committed to maintaining a healthy work-life balance and providing a place for staff to feel supported in their professional growth and achieve ambitious goals.

Please submit your resume and complete an application using this form:

http://s.alchemer.com/s3/MinnPost-Audience-Editor-Application

The priority deadline is February 17, 2023. Applications submitted after this deadline will be reviewed on a rolling basis.