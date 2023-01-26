Starting salary: $47,250/year

Location: Minneapolis, MN

The development associate will facilitate efficient, timely and effective relationship-building and fundraising efforts through friendly customer service and operational support to MinnPost’s business team. This position is responsible for taking ownership of accurate database records and administrative procedures that sustain and increase short- and long-term financial support for MinnPost. This individual interacts with and provides assistance to a number of important constituents such as the board of directors, corporate sponsors, external consultants, grant funders, major donors and members.

Essential duties and responsibilities will be:

Development/revenue support

Ensure all development database records give a full and accurate history of relationships with MinnPost constituents.

Serve as a first point of contact for constituents supporting MinnPost. Respond to in-person, online, or telephone inquiries.

Pick up mail from MinnPost’s post office box in Northeast Minneapolis at least twice per week.

Create and distribute regular communication materials sent to MinnPost’s supporters to engage them in our mission. This includes producing, printing, and mailing thank you letters and other messages that promote philanthropy to MinnPost and ensuring that all correspondence is accurate, grammatically clean and completed on the requested timeline.

Fulfill all member benefits, including digital and physical shipments, as well as special member giveaways, recognition and events.

Track and record pledges in the database, ensuring that timely pledge payment reminders are sent.

Research and identify prospective major donors through internet research and internal database mining.

Track timelines and key dates for foundation grants and assist with foundation proposals and reports.

Coordinate event planning and volunteers for MinnPost Socials, MinnPost Festival, and other smaller events with key stakeholders, including invitations, catering, venue and hospitality.

As part of MinnPost Festival, track and fulfill benefits for VIP supporters and sponsors; manage and track information for sessions and guests for the Festival website; coordinate travel and hospitality for special guests; recruit, train and supervise volunteers.

Administrative support

Provide administrative support for the business team and board of directors including data entry, proof-reading, creating and running analytical reports, scheduling meetings, and assisting in resolving issues related to the above.

Serve as a point of contact to the board of directors and key stakeholders. Provide setup and logistical/administrative support for stakeholder meetings by coordinating scheduling, handling RSVPs, assembling materials, trouble-shooting technology issues and managing hospitality and clean-up.

Working in collaboration with the business team, track procedures and operations for smoother and more efficient experiences for internal and external partners. This includes developing an understanding of how our systems and processes work together and actively looking for ways to make them work better.

Contribute to whole staff meetings and discussions, engage in collaboration with teammates, learn about the nonprofit news industry, and participate in MinnPost’s growth and success.

Other duties may be assigned as needed. The list above is representative of the essential responsibilities for the job, but it is not an all-inclusive list of duties required in this role. In addition, there are times when all staff help with projects outside their regular roles.

Ideal candidates will have:

Previous development experience is a plus, but not a requirement. Demonstrated experience in sales or other relationship-building roles, as well as experience with data entry, administrative duties and/or customer service are most important.

Knowledge of Salesforce is a plus, but not a requirement. Understanding of other CRM software shows the ability to understand Salesforce.

Experience and aptitude with office software including spreadsheets, word processing, online meeting platforms (Zoom, Google Meet, Eventbrite), and project management platforms (Asana, Slack). You like to learn and are fast to adapt to new software or systems. Technology doesn’t scare you.

Experience working in a nimble and fast-moving work environment.

Legible and tidy handwriting.

A self-motivated attitude to identify tasks that need to be done and take initiative to point them out and do them or suggest solutions.

The development associate must demonstrate a finely-tuned attention to detail, the ability to thrive in a rapidly changing environment, and an ability to both direct their own work and collaborate as part of a team. The person in this role must have the ability to help move tables and chairs, as well as lift up to 25 pounds, and be reasonably flexible with schedule as needed, can provide your own transportation and travel as required.

We are looking for someone who is passionate about MinnPost’s mission, who has an interest in local public affairs and who understands the essential role our public-service journalism plays in Minnesota.

This position is an excellent opportunity for someone early in their career who wants to gain more experience in nonprofit development and management. The development associate will report to the advancement director.

There are great candidates who might not check all the boxes above or who hold important skills we haven’t listed. Don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself.

To better reflect the communities we serve, we seek to recruit staff members from many backgrounds and with diverse identities. We strongly encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities.

This is a union position with a starting salary of $47,250/year.

Benefits:

Health insurance (80% for employees / 50% for partners or dependents)

401(k) plan (3% matching up to 6% contribution)

Flexible work hours

Monthly phone stipend

Vacation time off (15 days per year to start)

Paid holidays (8 days per year) and floating holidays (4 days per year)

Sick and safe time (10 days per year)

Paid birthing person health leave (100% up to 6 weeks)

Paid family leave (100% up to 8 weeks)

Short-term disability insurance

Life insurance

Options for employee-paid dental, vision, long-term disability, and supplemental life insurance

Since its founding in 2007, MinnPost has established itself as one of the nation’s largest and most successful regional nonprofit news organizations. We serve as an independent, trusted guide to Minnesotans exploring the critical issues, challenges and opportunities facing our state. We work toward a vision where all Minnesotans are equipped to make positive change in their communities.

Staff members are often called to wear many hats and jump in to help each other when the situation calls for it. We’re committed to maintaining a healthy work-life balance and providing a place for staff to feel supported in their professional growth and achieve ambitious goals.

MinnPost has a flexible remote work policy, however, this position will be required to be in the office, located in Northeast Minneapolis, at least two days a week and will regularly work in person for special projects, meetings and events.

To apply, please submit your resume and complete an application using this form: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7194743/MinnPost-Development-Associate-Application

The priority deadline is February 24, 2023. Applications submitted after this deadline will be reviewed on a rolling basis.