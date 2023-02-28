Starting salary: $63,000/year

Location: Minneapolis, MN

The membership manager will design and execute campaigns to acquire, retain and upgrade membership support throughout the year. Digital and in-person marketing and relationship-building skills will be crucial to success in this position, connecting MinnPost readers with the essential role they play in making our mission-driven journalism possible through membership. This position is based in Minneapolis and reports to the Advancement Director.

Currently MinnPost earns the support of over 5,000 members — our most loyal readers who donate up to $999 per year. Member contributions comprise almost one-third of the organization’s revenue annually, and membership growth is key to MinnPost’s strategic advancement.

In this role, you will:

Design and execute multi-channel member acquisition and retention campaigns (using email, website, social media, etc.)

Implement creative and effective donor stewardship and engagement strategies

Analyze and test membership tactics to increase efficiency and refine future strategy

Oversee member benefits, developing exclusive perks and experiences in coordination with our audience development, sponsorship and editorial teams

With the Development Associate, ensure prompt and professional customer service (in person, on the phone and online)

Maintain member records within our customer relationship management database

Meet monthly and annual membership revenue goals

Staff and assist with planning events, such as MinnPost Socials and MinnPost Festival

Ideal candidates will have:

Exceptional writing skills and the ability to craft compelling and inspirational membership appeals

Creativity and an eye towards improving systems to build the best member experience

Ability to collaborate with teams and across departments

Ability to effectively communicate with the public about mission-driven journalism toward the goal of member acquisition and loyalty

Attentiveness to detail and a data-driven approach

Fearless attitude toward experimentation, testing and learning

Experience with event planning and/or digital marketing

Knowledge of Salesforce is a plus, but not a requirement. Understanding of another CRM shows the ability to understand Salesforce.

Experience with analytics preferred (Salesforce, Google Analytics, MS Excel)

We are looking for someone who is passionate about MinnPost’s mission, who has an interest in local public affairs and who understands the essential role our public-service journalism plays in Minnesota. The person in this role must be reasonably flexible with schedule as needed and can provide their own transportation and travel as required.

There are great candidates who might not check all the boxes above or who hold important skills we haven’t listed. Don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself.

To better reflect the communities we serve, we seek to recruit staff members from many backgrounds and with diverse identities. We strongly encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities.

This is a union position with a starting salary of $63,000/year.

Benefits:

Health insurance (80% for employees / 50% for partners or dependents)

401(k) plan (3% matching up to 6% contribution)

Flexible work hours

Monthly phone stipend

Vacation time off (15 days per year to start)

Paid holidays (8 days per year) and floating holidays (4 days per year)

Sick and safe time (10 days per year)

Paid birthing person health leave (100% up to 6 weeks)

Paid family leave (100% up to 8 weeks)

Short-term disability insurance

Life insurance

Options for employee-paid dental, vision, long-term disability, and supplemental life insurance

Since its founding in 2007, MinnPost has established itself as one of the nation’s largest and most successful regional nonprofit news organizations. We serve as an independent, trusted guide to Minnesotans exploring the critical issues, challenges and opportunities facing our state. We work toward a vision where all Minnesotans are equipped to make positive change in their communities.

Staff members are often called to wear many hats and jump in to help each other when the situation calls for it. We’re committed to maintaining a healthy work-life balance and providing a place for staff to feel supported in their professional growth and achieve ambitious goals.

MinnPost has a flexible remote work policy, however, this position will be required to be in the office, located in Northeast Minneapolis, at least two days a week and will regularly work in person for special projects, meetings and events.

To apply, please submit your resume and complete an application using this form:

http://s.alchemer.com/s3/MinnPost-Membership-Manager-Application

The priority deadline is March 31, 2023. Applications submitted after this deadline will be reviewed on a rolling basis.