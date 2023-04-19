MinnPost is hiring a full-time summer reporting intern

Pay: $17/hour, up to 40 hours a week for at least 10 weeks starting June 5

Location: Minneapolis, MN

This full-time summer internship is designed to give a student or early career journalist experience in fact checking, audience engagement and reporting. We’re looking for a curious, resourceful journalist with digital skills who loves doing research and explaining issues in ways that engage digital audiences.

Over the course of 10 weeks (possibly more, depending on funding availability), you’ll spend most of your time writing up brief stories connected to the critical issues, challenges and opportunities facing Minnesota to help MinnPost continue its mission of being a trusted guide for readers. There will also be opportunities to pursue occasional enterprise reporting pieces and/or gain experience in digital production and audience development, depending on the intern’s career interests.

Ideal candidates will have:

Experience writing on deadline either at a student publication or as part of a previous newsroom internship

Strong research, reporting and writing skills

Experience with social media platforms

An eye for misinformation and gaps in understanding

Good communication skills and a collaborative attitude

There are great candidates who might not check all the boxes above or who hold important skills we haven’t listed. Don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself.

To better reflect the communities we serve, we seek to recruit staff members from many backgrounds and with diverse identities. We strongly encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities.

MinnPost has a flexible remote work policy, however, this position will be required to be in the office, located in northeast Minneapolis, at least four days a week. The internship includes a monthly phone stipend, three sick days and one paid holiday (July 4).

Since its founding in 2007, MinnPost has established itself as one of the nation’s largest and most successful regional nonprofit news organizations. We serve as an independent, trusted guide to Minnesotans exploring the critical issues, challenges and opportunities facing our state. We work toward a vision where all Minnesotans are equipped to make positive change in their communities.

To apply, please submit your resume and complete an application using this form: http://s.alchemer.com/s3/MinnPost-Internship-Application-2023

The priority deadline is May 12, 2023. The position will remain open until filled.