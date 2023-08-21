Business & Entrepreneur Freelance Position

Pay: $400 per submission

Location: Minneapolis, MN

MinnPost is seeking an experienced freelance journalist to cover small business entrepreneurship in Minnesota. Coverage would be inclusive of both for-profit and nonprofit businesses with an inclusive lens on diverse ownership. Rather than the traditional business reporting of profit and loss, MinnPost is seeking to delve into the challenges and successes of our state’s small businesses, highlighting emerging demographics and evolving technologies.

Ideal candidates will have:

· Desire to cover entrepreneurship from start-up to well-established Minnesota businesses

· Business reporting knowledge or background

· People-centered storytelling abilities

· Experience writing on deadline

· Strong research, reporting and writing skills

· An eye for misinformation and gaps in understanding

· Good communication skills and a collaborative attitude

There are great candidates who might not check all the boxes above or who hold important skills we haven’t listed. Don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself.

To better reflect the communities we serve, we seek to recruit staff members from many backgrounds and with diverse identities. We strongly encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities.

MinnPost’s entrepreneurship coverage is anticipated to be offered as a weekly feature. This freelance reporting opportunity is a remote position, though in-person reporting is required.

Since its founding in 2007, MinnPost has established itself as one of the nation’s largest and most successful regional nonprofit news organizations. We serve as an independent, trusted guide to Minnesotans exploring the critical issues, challenges and opportunities facing our state. We work toward a vision where all Minnesotans are equipped to make positive change in their communities.

To apply, please submit your resume and complete an application using this form.