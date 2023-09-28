Starting Salary: $65,000 – $70,000

Location: Minneapolis, MN

MinnPost is seeking an associate editor who will play a key role in further establishing our publication as an indispensable source for thoughtful, nonpartisan news coverage and as an essential community asset.

Reporting to the editor, the associate editor will work closely with reporters and staff in the newsroom to produce stories and other journalism for MinnPost’s website, social media, newsletters, and other platforms, all toward the aim of exploring and explaining the politics, policies and people shaping our state.

In this role, you will:

Supervise at least two reporters and regular freelance contributors, collaborating with them on story idea generation and development, scheduling and final editing and production

Experiment with new story formats, collaborations and partnerships aimed at increasing the reach and impact of MinnPost’s journalism

Contribute to MinnPost’s audience goals by collaborating with the audience editor on intentional, data-driven audience growth strategies for the coverage areas for which you’re responsible

Share duties with other editors in running the daily news huddle, the weekly planning meeting and the production of the Glean

Build trust with staff, sources and others impacted by our journalism and approach decisions grounded in MinnPost’s values of curiosity, free access, transparency, independence, inclusivity and democracy

In addition to your core responsibilities, you will work across the organization – and as a member of MinnPost’s leadership team – to set the strategy of our nonprofit newsroom and focus our work on the needs of the Minnesotans we serve.

We’re looking for someone who is entrepreneurial, a team player, and driven by our shared belief that rigorous, in-depth journalism is crucial to a strong democracy.

Relevant skills:

Strong news judgment, a command of journalism ethics and AP style

Experience bringing a DEI lens to leadership, reporting and/or editing, and especially including people from communities that have been traditionally marginalized

Excellent and personable oral and written communication skills

Ability to analyze complex topics and work with reporters on how to best explain them to the audience

At least three years of experience in journalism

At least one year overseeing people, projects or both

Preferred skills: Strong data skills, including data visualization

Leadership and management skills

There are great candidates who might not check all these boxes or who hold important skills we haven’t listed. Don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself.

To better reflect the communities we serve, we seek to recruit staff members from many backgrounds and with diverse identities. We strongly encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities.

Benefits:

Health insurance (80% for employees / 50% for partners or dependents)

401(k) plan (up to 3% match of your contribution)

Flexible work hours

Monthly phone stipend

Vacation time off (15 days per year to start)

Paid holidays (8 days per year) and floating holidays (4 days per year)

Sick and safe time (10 days per year)

Paid birthing person health leave (100% up to 6 weeks)

Paid family leave (100% up to 8 weeks)

Short-term disability insurance

Life insurance

Options for employee-paid dental, vision, long-term disability, and supplemental life insurance

While MinnPost is more mature than a start-up, we’re often called to wear many hats and jump in to help each other when the situation calls for it. We’re committed to maintaining a healthy work-life balance and providing a place for staff to feel supported in their professional growth and achieve ambitious goals.

This position is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. MinnPost has a flexible policy allowing certain employees to work from home, but the successful candidate will be expected to live in the Twin Cities.

To apply, please submit your resume and complete an application using this form: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7541681/MinnPost-Associate-Editor-Application

The priority deadline is October 23, 2023. Applications submitted after this deadline will be reviewed on a rolling basis.