Starting salary: $50,400/year

Location: Minneapolis, MN

MinnPost, one of the nation’s most successful nonprofit digital news organizations, is hiring a health equity reporting fellow.

This is a year-long, full-time position that will cover the different ways poverty, discrimination, education, employment, transportation, housing and the environment affect health and health care as it intersects with race. You can see examples of the coverage we’ve produced on this beat since 2022 here, and we’re interested in hearing your ideas about how you would approach this coverage going forward.

Our ideal candidate is an early career journalist who is eager to learn and help explain complex issues and solutions to our readers. We’re looking for someone who is entrepreneurial, a team player, and driven by our shared belief that rigorous, in-depth journalism is crucial to a strong democracy.

The position is based in Minneapolis and will primarily be focusing on reporting in and around the Twin Cities, though there is likely to be some reporting in Greater Minnesota.

The fellowship is slated to run from January–December of 2024, and the fellow will be a member of MinnPost staff, with a full-time salary and benefits. This is a union position included in MinnPost’s collective bargaining agreement with the Minnesota Newspaper and Communications Guild.

Relevant skills

Strong writing and reporting skills

Ability to multitask and meet strict deadlines

Strong organizational and communication skills

Self-starter; proactive attitude

There are great candidates who might not check all these boxes or who hold important skills we haven’t listed. Don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself.

To better reflect the communities we serve, we seek to recruit staff members from many backgrounds and with diverse identities. We strongly encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities.

Benefits

Health insurance

401(k) with employer match

Flexible work hours

15 paid days off and 12 paid holidays

Short term disability insurance

Life insurance

Options for dental, vision, and long term disability, and supplemental life insurance

We’re committed to maintaining a healthy work-life balance and providing a place for staff to feel supported in their professional growth and achieve ambitious goals.

To apply, please submit a resume, 3-5 examples of your work and answer a few application questions using this form: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7607359/MinnPost-Race-Health-Equity-Fellowship-2023

The priority deadline is December 1, 2023. Applications submitted after this deadline will be reviewed on a rolling basis.