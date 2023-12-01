Starting Salary: $60,900 OR $66,150 (salary expected to increase under a new union contract that would take effect in 2024)

MinnPost, a nonprofit organization dedicated to in-depth coverage of Minnesota news and culture, is looking for its next Twin Cities beat reporter.

For 16 years, MinnPost has found unique ways to tell stories and engage readers, equipping them with information that allows them to make meaningful change in their communities.

We’re now looking for a journalist capable of both quick, smart takes and also in-depth enterprise reporting on critical issues affecting people who live in the Twin Cities metro area. That could include things like housing, economic development, transit and poverty, but there’s a lot of potential.

We expect the incoming reporter will go well beyond daily news headlines, bringing readers explanatory journalism, data analysis and compelling narratives that hold governments to account and demonstrate how government decisions actually affect people’s lives. We’re interested in hearing the incoming reporter’s ideas about how to approach the beat to best serve our readers who live in the Twin Cities and beyond.

Relevant skills:

Outstanding writing and reporting skills

Data literacy, especially with government data and documents

At least 3 years of reporting experience with some experience covering a beat; a preference for 8 or more years of reporting experience

Ability to multitask and work on deadline

Self-starting, proactive attitude and a track record of collaborating with colleagues

An interest in community engagement and willingness to participate in occasional MinnPost events

There are great candidates who might not check all these boxes or who hold important skills we haven’t listed. Don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself.

To better reflect the communities we serve, we seek to recruit staff members from many backgrounds and with diverse identities. We strongly encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities.

This position’s starting salary is $60,900 OR $66,150 (with a likely increase in January 2024), depending on experience and qualifications. In order to qualify for the higher salary, a candidate must have eight or more years of full-time equivalent professional reporting experience.

This position is covered by collective bargaining agreement with TNG-CWA 37002, the Minnesota Newspaper & Communications Guild.

Benefits:

Health insurance

401(k) with employer match

Flexible work hours

15 paid days off and 12 paid holidays

Short term disability insurance

Life insurance

Options for dental, vision, and long term disability, and supplemental life insurance

We’re committed to maintaining a healthy work-life balance and providing a place for staff to feel supported in their professional growth and achieve ambitious goals.

To apply, please submit a resume, 3-5 examples of your work and answer a few application questions using this form: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7622118/TC-Beat-Reporter-Application-2023

The priority deadline is December 18, 2023. Applications submitted after this deadline will be reviewed on a rolling basis.