MinnPost is excited to bring on a rising senior or junior from the University of Iowa’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication for a paid eight-week internship in summer 2024 to gain reporting experience at a highly regarded digital statewide newsroom.

Since its founding in 2007, MinnPost has established itself as one of the nation’s largest and most successful regional nonprofit news organizations. We serve as an independent, trusted guide to Minnesotans exploring the critical issues, challenges and opportunities facing our state. We work toward a vision where all Minnesotans are equipped to make positive change in their communities.

This full-time summer internship will include reporting and fact checking, along with a chance to pitch and produce an in-depth piece that the student journalist will complete by the end of the internship.

We’re looking for a curious, resourceful journalist with digital skills who loves doing research and explaining issues in ways that engage digital audiences.

Ideal candidates will have:

Experience writing on deadline either at a student publication or as part of a previous newsroom internship

Strong research, reporting and writing skills

Experience with social media platforms

An eye for misinformation and gaps in understanding

Good communication skills and a collaborative attitude

There are great candidates who might not check all the boxes above or who hold important skills we haven’t listed. Don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself.

To better reflect the communities we serve, we seek to recruit staff members from many backgrounds and with diverse identities. We strongly encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities.

MinnPost has a flexible remote work policy, however, this position will be required to be in the office, located in northeast Minneapolis, at least four days a week. The internship includes a monthly phone stipend, three sick days and two paid holidays (June 19 and July 4).

To apply, please submit your resume and complete an application using this form. This position is only open to Journalism and Mass Communication majors at the University of Iowa.

The priority deadline is March 8, 2024. The position will remain open until filled.