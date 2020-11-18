In a year of change, Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis builds upon 150 years of service to those most in need

Over the past 150 years, Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis has sheltered orphans from world wars, provided aid in the wake of natural disasters and housed thousands of Minnesotans in their greatest times of need. This year, the region’s largest social service agency relied on this history to respond to a global pandemic and fight for social and racial justice.

While deeply rooted in the history of our community, Catholic Charities is also building for the future. Later this year, Catholic Charities expects to close on Exodus 2.0 (name subject to change) in the Elliot Park neighborhood near downtown Minneapolis where the agency will provide more than 200 deeply affordable housing units, a health clinic, medical respite beds and serve as offices for all administrative staff.

Exodus 2.0 will be the agency’s latest program on the west side of the river, joining Higher Ground Minneapolis and The Mary F. Frey Opportunity Center, to bring more housing stability, services and opportunity to those most in need. Take a tour and meet the incredible leaders of these programs in the video below, produced by Dan Collison of the East Town Business Partnership and the Minneapolis Downtown Council.