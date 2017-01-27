Community Voices features opinion pieces from a wide variety of authors and perspectives. (Submission Guidelines)
Oxfam is wrong about ‘obscene’ wealth
Last week Oxfam released a sensational report that said eight people have “obscene” wealth, as much as the poorest half of the world’s population. I don’t dispute this statistic, but is inequality really “trapping hundreds of millions in poverty” and is higher taxes on wealth and income really a solution, as they claim? Turns out these assertions are absolutely and demonstrably wrong.
James Brandt, a Jan 23 letter writer to the Star Tribune (“Don’t malign the rich; instead help the poor help themselves”), is correct in writing, “If Bill Gates and the other rich men had never been born, the world would be worse off, and the poor would be no richer.”
Creating value and thus wealth does not hurt the poor; it makes everyone else richer. And this fact has even been quantified by Yale economics professor William Nordhaus. He found that “most of the benefits of technological change are passed on to consumers rather than captured by producers.” His research for the National Bureau of Economic Research reported that innovators capture about 2 percent of the value they create and the other 98 percent of the value flows to consumers.
Need further convincing? Here’s Jason Furman, who served as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers in the Obama administration:
There is little dispute that Walmart’s price reductions have benefited the 120 million American workers employed outside of the retail sector. Plausible estimates of the magnitude of the savings from Walmart are enormous – a total of $263 billion in 2004, or $2,329 per household.
Sure, Sam Walton’s heirs are wealthy, about $100 billion between them, but consumers are receiving value of over $250 billion a year from that creation. So over 20 years we’ve received $5 trillion in value for the $100 billion kept by the Walton family, and that’s quite a deal. On a purely practical level, should we really care that great innovators keep 2 percent of what they create?
No we shouldn’t. We should want more rich people, creating more value, and our focus should be on reducing poverty, not inequality. According to Tim Worstall at CapX:
Oxfam’s redistribution argument has been tried before and found wanting. It was the subject of the world’s largest economic experiment: the 20th century. Anyone surveying the rubble of central Europe from the Brandenburg Gate in 1989 knows that the taking and giving solution does not work. What is needed is the wealth creation strategy that we’ve been using in the period of free-market globalization ever since.
And the result of technological advance, innovation, and free-market globalization has been wonderful and breathtaking:
The last 100 years (or 50, or 25, take your pick) has seen the greatest reduction in poverty in human history (see the dramatic progress here).
In 2015 68% of the world population had access to proper sanitation facilities compared to only 24% in 1980.
285,000 more people have gained access to safe water every day for the past 25 years.
According to Johan Norberg, Swedish author of "Progress: Ten Reasons to Look to the Future": “When we don’t see the progress that we’ve made, we begin to search for scapegoats for the problems that remain.”
You don’t need to like the super-rich or decide if they are deserving, but you should recognize that most of them got there by making the rest of us richer, and not fall for off-base populist rhetoric that somehow blames them for trapping others in poverty.
Peter Zeller is director of operations at Center of the American Experiment.
Wage stagnation
So how do you square this with middle class wage stagnation for the last 30 years or so? I would hardly characterize that as "making everyone richer".
Strawman special
The problem isn't creating wealth. The problem is the grotesque excesses pointed by the Oxfam report. This is an embarrassingly dishonest piece.
My check must have been delivered to the wrong address.
Because I am most certainly not richer. Poorer, yes.
Entrepreneurs not Aristocrats
I don't question the need for entrepreneurs to seek and receive a reward for their work. Wealth is a yardstick of success for many, and an important incentive for the risk required to build great ventures. As Andrew Carnegie wrote about over 120 years ago, there is a stark difference between Bill Gates and the Walton Family. Bill Gates is using his wealth to solve global problems and will donate all of his wealth to those causes upon his death. He and his father have been working very hard to convince other Forbes-listers to do the same. The Waltons did not create and grow Walmart - their father did. They are now sitting on enormous wealth that could be put to better use. Couple this with the financial industry owning a inordinate share of US profits and the problems compound. The middle and lower classes are fighting over a smaller and smaller pie, while inherited sums of money continue to pool at the top and pour into evermore complex investments and tax havens. The richest families lobby extensively to keep and grow this money they did not earn, and back the propaganda that immigrants and people of color are to blame for everyone's woes. And now we have one of their own in the White House.
I'll bite!
What was not argued is the skewed Tax code! Have yet to hear folks begrudge the well to do for their efforts. However the Tax code is exceptionally generous to them and less generous to Joe & or Jane six pack, as noted seems the Billionaire POTUS hasn't paid Federal Income Tax in almost 20 years! To a comment on a different post, when can we cut down the welfare for the uber-rich, tax Credits, deductions etc? Do you want to try again and also address the fairness of the system? Should be a healthy discussion.
Strawman
Nice try, but this is an obvious strawman argument.
There is no reason why innovation, competition, and equitable distribution of wealth need to be at odds with one another. It is obviously false that the only country in the history of the world that has attempted a more equitable distribution of wealth and income was the USSR.
It is also completely false that all of the wealth owned by the rich or super-rich is justly earned for providing social benefits to the proles. Much of the wealth owned by the super-rich is inherited. Over the next 20 years, just 500 people will likely pass on over $2.1 trillion to their heirs. Paris Hilton didn't scrap from the bottom of the heap to a fashion empire; President Trump didn't launch into real estate as a small-time hustler; Sam Walton (of Walmart fame) started his first store in 1945 with a 2016 equivalent $246,678 loan from his father-in-law, L.S. Robson, a wealthy rancher.
This is why distribution matters. People who are born into higher income brackets tend to stay there, because of all the benefits that come with it: access to trusts, "loans," or family wealth, access to good housing and nutrition, education, developmental opportunities, less stressful family relationships, and on and on. Those born into lower income brackets tend to stay there as well, because of all the handicaps associated with them, and because they can't compete with people from higher brackets.
Here is some evidence for you of social mobility in the US:
1. http://www.pewtrusts.org/~/media/legacy/uploadedfiles/wwwpewtrustsorg/re...
2. http://inequality.stanford.edu/sites/default/files/economic_mobility_sho...
I am a top-quintile guy, born into a top-quintile family, and I've gotten where I am purely through nepotism and taking advantage of my station. I have a toddler now, and they are essentially guaranteed a ticket to the upper-middle class by birthright, even if they don't work particularly hard or do anything particularly out of the ordinary. According to Pew, they have a 63% chance of remaining in the top 4th or 5th quintile. My kid is also more likely to marry a high-earning partner than kids born in lower quintiles. My kid's kids are also going to have this baked in advantage.
A kid born just up the road into the bottom quintile will have to scrape and claw and fight against their destiny every day, and they still only have a 13% chance to get into the 4th or 5th quintile. To get into the top quintile, my kid has to basically just live their life and they have a 40% chance. The kid up the road born into the bottom quintile has a 4% chance of getting there.
This sort of determinism based on family station is appalling and is a direct consequence of opinions like the one expressed in this article; That all wealth is justified, that all the rich earned all of their money, and that unequal distribution of wealth and income has no negative consequences for those who are bereft.
Walmart? Really?
Read this quote again with emphasis added:
"There is little dispute that Walmart’s price reductions have benefited the 120 million American workers employed OUTSIDE OF THE RETAIL SECTOR."
In other words, you can benefit from Walmart's low prices -- but only as long as you don't work for them, or one of their suppliers, or one of their vendors, or anyone in any way associated with the company -- or any other retail endeavor! Wow. I can't believe that I missed all of that great benefit to our economy that we can get just by avoiding all possible contact with Walmart or the entire retail sector (other than at the cash register, of course).
Citing Walmart as an example of healthy redistribution of wealth is a little like hailing cancer for redistributing white blood cells.
Further, when you have billionaires like Warren Buffet, and even alleged billionaires like Donald Trump, asking to raise their taxes (which both of them actually did), then it's long past time to reconsider the distribution of wealth.
But let's be clear about what that means. It is NOT about taking their money and giving it to poor people. And it is NOT about limiting how wealthy they can become or what they can do with their wealth. It's about recognizing in our tax code that those who have benefited the most from our economic playing field have the greatest amount of responsibility (and motivation) to protect it. In other words, it is in their own BEST INTEREST to make sure the system captures the appropriate portion of their wealth for the benefit of all. Without that, the system will ultimately collapse.
Utter Claptrap
The world would not be worse off without Gates, or Zuckerberg. Neither introduced a revolutionary product. They both just happened to win in the marketplace. On the Waltons, the author only examines half their impact. Better access to cheap goods for condumers? Sure, that's true. But he ignores the small businesspeople who've closed their stores, unable to compete with the behemoth. Rural shoppers have fewer shopping options, Walmart has squeezed out the competition. Are we better off? I'm skeptical.
More to the point; were any of these people even motivated by the accumulation of massive amounts of wealth? What is the benefit to society that so few can accumulate so much? Wouldn't it be better if more people could accumulate more modest wealth?